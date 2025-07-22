Pokemon Legends: Z-A Reveals First New Mega Evolution in More Than 10 Years

Pokemon Legends: Z-A was given a big spotlight during today’s Pokemon Presents, offering lots of new details about the upcoming game for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. The biggest news is that the developers have finally revealed the first new Mega Evolution that will be introduced in the game. Mega Dragonite is the first new Mega Evolution in more than 10 years, and from the leaks we’ve seen thus far, it won’t be the last. Mega Dragonite was on a big list that leaked earlier this year, but this is the first time we’ve actually gotten to see it.

Dragonite has always looked very different from Dratini and Dragonair, but that will be changing with its new Mega Evolution. Mega Dragonite will incorporate elements of Dragonair in its design. Most notably, the new design has wings on its head and a ball on its tail. That’s the only new Mega Evolution announced thus far, but today’s presentation hinted that we’ll be seeing more “newly discovered” Mega Evolutions throughout the game.

image courtesy of the pokemon company

While new Mega Evolutions are one of the big highlights to look forward to in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, we know that they’ll have some kind of expanded role to play in the game’s narrative, as well. Apparently, rogue Mega Evolved Pokemon will be appearing in the wild for the very first time. That could cause a lot of chaos throughout Lumiose City, and the mystery of how it’s happening seems to be a central part of the story. In today’s new footage, Mega Dragonite could be seen facing off with a Rogue Mega Tyranitar.

More details for Pokemon Legends: Z-A were revealed beyond Mega Evolution today. For one thing, the game seems to have a much wider amount of customization than we’ve seen in recent Pokemon games. One major complaint about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is that the games offered limited ways to change the Trainer’s appearance. It seems Pokemon Legends: Z-A will offer quite a bit more, with some really unique hair styles and colors, as well as a wide variety of clothing options beyond the school uniforms in the last mainline Pokemon game. That should make a lot of players happy!

Today’s Pokemon Presents gave us some much greater details about the next mainline Pokemon game. There are even some hints about who players should (and shouldn’t) trust as they work to defend Lumiose City. Players will find themselves aligned with a group called Team MZ at the start, and it looks like the new Rust Syndicate could be filling the role of a familiar evil group, alongside their leader Corbeau. Corbeau already seems to have something of a temper, and he apparently has some financial interests in Lumiose. With Pokemon Legends: Z-A set to be released on October 16th, it’s a safe bet we’ll be learning a lot more news about the game in the coming months.

