Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Report Has Bad News for Nintendo Switch 2 Owners

A new report about Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has bad news for Nintendo Switch 2 owners. Following the release of Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, Nintendo fans are increasingly turning their attention to Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which is scheduled to release later this year, though there remains no release date for the Nintendo Switch 2 game. And according to a new report, this may because the game is having development issues. To this end, it could be in danger of being delayed out of 2025 and into 2026.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report comes the way of Kiwi Talkz, a YouTuber known to occasionally dabble in insider reporting. According to the source, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has been missing development milestones, which implies that development has not been going to plan. This doesn’t mean that it is going poorly or that the game is having development issues. The pipeline simply could have been misjudged when milestones were laid out, though they presumably made adjustments when the first was missed. To this end, it could be a sign of considerable development difficulties. We do not know, and the report does not say.

It could also mean the 2025 release date is far from a sure thing. Again, Kiwi Talkz does not say one way or another, but the implication is they would not be shocked if the game’s release date was pushed to 2026.

“There are development milestones that keep getting missed which is why you don’t have a release date yet,” writes Kiwi Talkz in a recent post on social media platform X.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information. Nintendo is unlikely to be drawn out to comment on such a rumor and the speculation it has created. There are several reasons why we expect this, including Nintendo’s history with similar reporting in the past. That said, if it does say anything, salient or not, we will update the story accordingly.

