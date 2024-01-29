Metroid Prime 4 Leaks Point to Imminent Reveal

It's been a long time coming, but it looks like Nintendo might finally be preparing to show off Metroid Prime 4 once again. Initially revealed all the way back at E3 in 2017, Nintendo made the shocking announcement in January 2019 that it was completely rebooting the development of the latest Metroid Prime installment. Since that announcement, Nintendo hasn't said a word about MP4 other than continuing to periodically confirm that the project was still in the works at developer Retro Studios. Now, after five years with no news, it seems like it might finally be time for Metroid Prime 4 to be thrust into the spotlight.

Based on recent discoveries by SuperMetalDave64 on YouTube, it seems that Nintendo is in the final phase of development on Metroid Prime 4. One of these beliefs stems from the resume of a contractor that was said to be testing demo versions of MP4 within the past year. While this on its own wouldn't be enough to point to a nearing release, it was also shown that Retro Studios has recently partnered with studio Next-Gen Dreams 3D. This partnership is notable because Next-Gen Dreams 3D has worked in the past on a number of trailers for major games from various publishers. Assuming that the company is developing a trailer of some sort for Metroid Prime 4, it would suggest that Nintendo is planning for its first reveal that the project has had in nearly seven years.

If Metroid Prime 4 were to be shown off again soon, February would be one window to keep an eye on. The reason for this belief is because on an annual basis, Nintendo holds its first Direct presentation of the year in February. As such, if Metroid Prime 4 were to be highlighted in any capacity soon, it would almost certainly come about at a Nintendo Direct, especially since there are no more major gaming events on the calendar in the coming months.

For the time being, it's hard to know when Nintendo might say more about Metroid Prime 4 given that it hasn't chosen to talk about the game in five years. Based on what we know now, the game is still thought to be in the works for Nintendo Switch. However, with reports of the Switch 2 on the horizon, there's a chance that Metroid Prime 4 could end up being exclusive to Nintendo's next console. Only time will tell what ends up happening, but we'll keep you updated here on ComicBook.com as we learn more.

