Metroid Prime 4 Release Date Remains Unknown at Nintendo

The release date of Metroid Prime 4 continues to remain unknown to those at Nintendo. After first announcing the game all the way back at E3 2017, Nintendo later revealed in early 2019 that it would essentially be starting the project over from scratch with developer Retro Studios at the helm. And while this update on the game last transpired nearly three years ago at this point, it doesn’t look like Nintendo is any closer to knowing when the title will see the light of day.

Divulged in Nintendo’s latest financial document going over earnings from the company’s second quarter of its fiscal year, Metroid Prime 4 was mentioned in the presentation alongside a number of other upcoming titles. While many of these other games such as Bayonetta 3, Splatoon 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 all had 2022 launch windows attached to them, Metroid Prime 4 was merely designated as “TBA”. As such, this verifies that Nintendo basically still doesn’t know when the game is going to end up releasing. More so, it also seems to tell us that a launch in 2022 is likely out of the question.

While this is surely disappointing news for a number of Metroid fans, in the interim, it doesn’t sound like 2022 will be devoid of new games associated with Metroid Prime entirely. In recent months, a number of new reports have emerged stating that Nintendo is planning to release a remaster of the original Metroid Prime for Nintendo Switch at some point in the coming year. Even though this game hasn’t officially been confirmed by Nintendo just yet, the release is set to coincide with the Prime series celebrating its 20th anniversary next year. Assuming that this project is real, Nintendo will likely end up confirming its existence at some point in the coming months.

When do you think we’ll end up actually seeing Metroid Prime 4 land on Nintendo Switch? Give me your best guess either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.