Mick McGinty, Legendary Video Game Artist, Has Died

Mick McGinty, an artist that produced cover art for video games like Street Fighter II and Streets of Rage 2, has died. While many gamers might not know McGinty by name, those that grew up in the ’90s will immediately recognize his art. The artist contributed some of the most iconic images in all of gaming, telling stories that immediately captivated players. McGinty passed from cancer, and his death was announced through a post on the CaringBridge website by his son, Jobey McGinty. In the post, the younger McGinty spoke highly of his father, and his passion for his art.

“My Dad was an incredible artist, as everyone knows. And in true artistfashion, he was also never satisfied with his final work. Just a coupleweeks ago, he said he needed ‘just one more hour on a few pieces’ inorder to ‘really finish them.’ We all knew that just wasn’t true,though. Dad would always come visit our house, see some of thepaintings he did for us over the years, and would put his nose about aninch from it and say, ‘y’know, Jobe, I wish I would have made thoseblues a little deeper,’ or ‘you know I’d love to just splash a littlemore shadows on that tree,’ or ‘that really needs a fresh coat ofvarnish on it.’”

Interestingly enough, Jobey also has a connection to the video game industry: he was the model for the cover art for Kid Chameleon, a game released on the Sega Genesis in 1992. The elder McGinty provided promotional and cover art for the game, while the younger McGinty posed.

Mick McGinty recorded an interview before his passing for the upcoming documentary Here Comes a New Challenger, based on Street Fighter II. In a trailer for the documentary, McGinty discusses the artwork for Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting, and how he tried to convey E. Honda’s Hundred Hand Slap move. McGinty clearly delivered on that goal, as the cover art has become unquestionably iconic. Of course, the same can be said for the rest of his Street Fighter art, as well. Readers interested in seeing that clip can find out more about the documentary right here.

McGinty passed on September 18th, surrounded by family.

