Microsoft Giving Away Four-Pack of ‘Battlefield V’ Themed Xbox One Systems

It’s not enough that you get an opportunity to win something for yourself these days. You want to get friends involved in the mix, especially if they’re following you into the heat of battle with a first-person shooter — such as, for instance, the just-released Battlefield V.

With that, Microsoft is celebrating accordingly with a special giveaway happening over on its Twitter page, in which you can win not only a special edition Xbox One X console for yourself, but also three friends.

Here’s how it works. We included the tweet below, so you not only get the rules, but also see what these systems look like. Simply retweet the message below and make sure to tag three of your friends that could use one of these systems. The contest will end on December 31, so you’ve got more than enough time to figure out which friends to include. Once that’s over, four people will win these systems!

RT and tag 3 squadmates for a chance to win a custom Xbox One X and other gear inspired by #Battlefield. Ends 12/31/18. #BFVSweepstakes rules: //t.co/Hw8JHJSUsC #XboxSquad pic.twitter.com/2WYY2qvuQk — Xbox (@Xbox) November 20, 2018

As you can see, the Xbox One X systems come with a specially designed BFV print on them with different squadmates, along with four different controllers featuring emblems for each of these characters, all of whom are in the game. The systems also come with a standard copy of the game, along with 12-month Xbox Live Gold subscriptions and matching Xbox hats and t-shirts. You can read the official rules for the contest here, which appears to be limited to U.S. and Canadian gamers for the time being.

We’ve seen a lot of entrants already, so think of the people you want by your side the most and enter when you can. It never hurts to do a couple of entries if you’ve got more than three fireteam buddies, though. That’s kind of what we did. (What? We gotta take care of our friends.)

If you don’t feel like waiting to see if you win, you can check out Battlefield V right now for Xbox One, as well as PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.