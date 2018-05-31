Microsoft E3 Supposedly Leaked by Fallout 76 Insider

E3 is almost here which means the leaks and rumors are out in full force! With publishers and developers keeping mum until their big reveals, many avid fans will stop at nothing until they find a small nugget of what’s to come. This can come from hackers, retail leaks, even developers that are too excited not to share – “insider looks” are abundant! The latest leak comes on the heel of that epic Fallout 76 teaser from earlier today. This “insider” accurately predicted the new Fallout title, but he also had a few tid-bits to say about what Microsoft has in store at this year’s E3.

According to Reddit user ‘SoMeh’ has a pretty solid background of accurate info, though some have called his previous Nintendo intel false. Still, he does have an interesting track record, enough so to make it worth the mention of what he claims Xbox has in store. Obviously we won’t know for sure until E3, so remember to take all of the below information with a grain of salt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to him, the Microsoft line-up will include, but is not limited to, a new Gears of War, Forza Horizon 4, a new Halo, and Sunset Overdrive 2. Microsoft has already stated that they planned on releasing the next Gears and Halo for this generation, and Forza has been leaked previously. The Sunset Overdrive 2 news comes shortly after a rating listing was spotted for a PC port for the first game, which make sense if they were garnering more public appeal to a broader audience in prep for a sequel.

The Korean Rating Boards are infamous for their leaky leaks of information and Sunset news was no different. The colourful, fast-paced title has just been updated on the ratings board showing off a PC port for the wacky adventure.

As for the original game itself, check out the official game’s description courtesy of Microsoft:

“In Sunset Overdrive, the year is 2027 and Sunset City is under siege. A contaminated energy drink has transformed most of the population into toxic mutants. For many it’s the end of the world, but for you it’s a dream come true. Your old boss? Dead. Your boring job? Gone. Transform the open-world into your tactical playground by grinding, vaulting and wall-running across the city while using a devastating, unconventional arsenal. With hyper-agility, unique weapons, and customizable special abilities, Sunset Overdrive rewrites the rules of traditional shooters and delivers an explosive, irreverent, stylish, and totally unique adventure exclusively to Xbox One.”

We don’t know if this leaker’s information is accurate, but it does match up with previous speculation. With E3 right around the corner, only time will tell what was true and what was just fan-fare.