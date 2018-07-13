Microsoft Offering Exclusive Goods At San Diego Comic-Con Next Week, Including Fallout 76 Items

Going to San Diego Comic-Con next week? Because Microsoft has a lot of stuff going on with Xbox.

Along with the promise of an Xbox lounge that will feature a number of playable games, the company will also be offering up some exclusive goods that you can purchase from their shop. A lot of these won’t be available through their online store so this is pretty much your only chance to pick them up and call them your own.

Here’s a small sample of what’s being offered through their store, though you can see their full list here:

Xbox White Sphere Tee (Male/Female)- Designed in collaboration with Meta Threads for Xbox Official Gear. 100% combed cotton tall tee is medium weight, pre-shrunk and finished with silk screened detailing and a woven Xbox label.

Fallout 76 Xbox Tee (Male/Female)- Explore, quest, build, and triumph in the wasteland of Fallout 76 in this SDCC exclusive gold foil variant Vault 76 graphic tee.

Gears of War: Coalition of Ordered Government Enlistment Box- The Enlistment Box features official Gears of War licensed products available ONLY within this box. Will also include 5×5 code for digital download ‘COG Officer Mega Pack’ redeemable within Gears of War 4. Stand together. Fight Together. Join the COG!

Sea of Thieves Event Exclusive Silver Coin- Limited edition silver coin replica from the swashbuckling world of Sea of Thieves.

Sea of Thieves Event Exclusive Shadow Captain Flameheart Figure- Limited edition ‘Shadow’ variant of the Loot Gaming Captain Flameheart figure from Sea of Thieves.

Other items that will be available in the store later on are also debuting at the event, including the following:

Halo Needler Tee- Designed in collaboration with Meta Threads for Xbox Official Gear. 100% combed cotton tall tee is medium weight, pre-shrunk and finished with silk screened detailing and a woven Xbox label. Features line art print of the iconic Needler from the Halo universe.

Xbox White Sphere Baseball Hat- Designed in collaboration with Meta Threads for Xbox Official Gear. 100% cotton ‘Dad Hat’ with embroidered Xbox sphere detailing.

Fallout 76 Thumbs Up Xbox Tee- Impress fellow survivors with this 100% cotton graphic tee featuring the iconic “Vault Boy”

So if you’re headed to the show, make sure to stock up on some cash and purchase these amazing goods! We’ll let you know when they’re added to the official store!

