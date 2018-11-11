Microsoft Set To Reveal Ninja Theory’s New Project In 2019

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over a year since Ninja Theory released its self-funded Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, which has not only received some much-deserved critical and fan praise, but also helped raise some funds for charity, through various mental health organizations. It’s really gone a long way, and it leaves us wondering what ambitious project the developer would be working on next.

Well, we won’t have to wait an extremely long time to find out. Following the developer’s acquisition by Microsoft earlier this year, Phil Spencer, the head of the Xbox division, has hinted that we’ll see what the studio has planned next sometime in 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We learned this yesterday during an interview stemming from the X2018 event that was held in Mexico City, where host Julia Hardy talked with Spencer about a number of subjects. Ninja Theory briefly came up, with Hardy asking what we can expect next from the studio, which, Spencer noted, was “that cultural fit for us.”

While he didn’t say specifically what the studio was working on, he gave us an idea of when we’ll be able to find out. “It’s really fun to not only see what Ninja Theory has done in the past, but to look forward to next year and things that might come.”

The studio has built a great reputation over the years, not only providing work on Hellblade, but also contributing to a number of other ambitious adventures, including a reboot of the Devil May Cry series for Capcom; the sleeper classic Enslaved: Odyssey To the West for Bandai Namco; and the adventurous Heavenly Sword, which, at the time of its release, was one of Sony’s biggest games to date for the PlayStation 3.

So no doubt what it has planned next will get a lot of attention from the Xbox division and fanbase. But now the real question is when. More than likely, Microsoft will reveal the developer’s new project during its E3 2019 showcase, which could be similar to what it did this year. That’s not official news mind you, but a pretty good “guesstimate” considering how the company works. We’ll see what’s planned in the months ahead.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t played Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice yet, you totally should. It’ll be available for Xbox Game Pass next month on Xbox One platforms; and you can also play it on PlayStation 4 and PC. Don’t miss it!

(Hat tip to DualShockers for the scoop!)