Microsoft and SK Telecom Announce Cloud Gaming Partnership

Many of you may be aware of Microsoft‘s cloud gaming service that is currently in the works. The company showed off Project xCloud in action earlier this year, even offering up more details that fans have been wanting to know. While it is still in development, it would appear that Microsoft is making some pretty big moves to ensure that players are able to not only get their hands on Project xCloud, but also have the best experience possible. One way they are doing this is through a recent partnership that was announced with SK Telecom.

During a recent press conference held at SK Telecom headquarters, the South Korea-based company and Microsoft announced their new partnership to bring 5G-based cloud gaming to Korea. “SK Telecom is pleased to announce this meaningful business cooperation with Microsoft,” Vice President and Head of MNO Business of SK Telecom Ryu Young-sang said. “We expect to take customers’ mobile gaming experience to the next level by combining SK Telecom’s 5G competitiveness and Microsoft’s strength in cloud and gaming.”

“Microsoft’s approach to game streaming combines nearly 40 years of gaming experience with investments and resources from Azure, Microsoft Research, and other business groups across the company, allowing us to reach gamers around the world,” said Microsoft’s Phil Spencer. “Partnerships, like the one we announced with SK Telecom today, are critical to continuing that trajectory and moving the gaming industry forward, starting with the incredibly engaged gamers and game studios in South Korea.”

As stated above, Microsoft showed off a bit of Project xCloud in action earlier this year as well as provided a few details about the service. “We’re developing Project xCloud not as a replacement for game consoles, but as a way to provide the same choice and versatility that lovers of music and video enjoy today,” Kareem Choudhry said. “We’re adding more ways to play Xbox games. We love what’s possible when a console is connected to a 4K TV with full HDR support and surround sound – that remains a fantastic way to experience console gaming. We also believe in empowering gamers to decide when and how to play.”

