Microsoft Teases Xbox Series X's Launch Lineup

✖

In an earnings call with investors, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella teased that "Xbox Series X will launch this fall with the largest launch lineup for any console ever." At this time, the company has not listed all of the games that will be available at launch, though a handful of games have been confirmed, including Halo Infinite and Ubisoft's upcoming battle royale game Hyper Scape. It seems quite likely that there will be a lot of other games launching alongside the console, but for those planning on picking up the Xbox Series X on day one, this certainly bodes well!

Nadella did not go into specifics, but fans should keep in mind that this could very easily be some playful wording on Microsoft's part. While the extent of the PlayStation 5's backwards compatibility has not been revealed yet by Sony, it is known that a number of PS4 games will not work with the system. The Xbox Series X, however, will feature full backwards compatibility, and a number of older games will also see technical enhancements on the new hardware. It's entirely possible that Nadella is including backwards compatible titles for the Xbox Series X, rather than just the new games that will launch alongside the console.

Backwards compatibility seems to be a big part of Microsoft's strategy with the Xbox Series X. The company is clearly looking to reward those that have stuck with the Xbox brand for a long time, while also using the larger library to entice newcomers. It's a bold strategy heading into a new console generation, but it does make a lot of sense. After all, the video game industry is pushing out more titles than ever before, and players simply don't have the time to play everything that's available in one single console generation. By continuing support for older games and offering free updates via Smart Delivery, some of these older titles might be just as enticing as the newer options, particularly if those older games aren't playable on PS5.

With Xbox Series X set to release during the holiday 2020 window, Microsoft will be revealing the console's launch titles sooner, rather than later. When that happens, fans will be able to see for themselves just what the console will have to offer.

Are you excited for the Xbox Series X? Do you think the system will have a large library at launch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.