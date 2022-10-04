Microsoft Launches Website to Support Xbox's Activision Acquisition

Microsoft has launched a new website that offers a bunch of resources with regard to Xbox's acquisition of Activision. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would be acquiring Activision for just under $70 billion. It's an incredibly historic deal for the entertainment industry as a whole and if it goes through, it will be the most expensive deal in the history of gaming. It would give Microsoft control over Activision, developers like Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Blizzard, and franchises like Call of Duty. It would be a treasure trove of content for Xbox and this has caused concern from competitors like PlayStation. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has already made his stance on the matter very clear, expressing concern and outrage over the deal. Xbox has tried to ease the concerns by stating it will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation going forward, but the long-term future is still a bit murky.

Following news that Ryan visited EU regulators to make his concerns known and a filing that noted the EU must come to a decision by early November, Microsoft has launched a new website. The new website offers clear, concise resources that allow Microsoft to easily argue its side of the deal. It also includes quotes from various Microsoft sources about the deal and its plans. More explicitly, there's an infograph that details how this deal benefits players, the industry, and game developers. Interestingly enough, Microsoft even notes how this acquisition could benefit PlayStation players and the platform as a whole.

Microsoft has launched its own Activision Blizzard acquisition website. It argues its side of the deal, just as Sony has been lobbying European regulators https://t.co/S5LgqG9BzF pic.twitter.com/PuMyySSN6D — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 4, 2022

As of right now, Xbox has noted that it wants to keep Call of Duty on multiple platforms as it has for Minecraft. Of course, Xbox has implied it would make big franchises like The Elder Scrolls and Starfield exclusive to Xbox, so it seems to be evaluated on a case by case basis. Call of Duty would benefit from Xbox Game Pass as well, but a franchise that big seems to thrive across all platforms.

What do you think of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.