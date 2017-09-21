Microsoft Director Avoids Discussing Xbox One X’s Lifespan

The Xbox One X is the latest console buzz with Xbox fans pining for a chance to preorder the console, but when it comes to the lifespan of the powerful technology, Microsoft isn’t speaking on that topic too much.

For the $500 price that the Xbox One X retails for – one that’s not too uncommon with new consoles but is still an investment – players would hope that the new console would stick around for a while before it becomes outdated. Those who keep up with the latest console news will know that console developments move much quicker now with half-step upgrades, performance improvements, and increased storage options warranting entirely new consoles. With the Xbox One X releasing in the coming months, many prospective buyers can’t help but wonder how long the console will stay relevant.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MCV questioned Albert Penello, a senior director at Microsoft in charge of the marketing for Xbox consoles, about the expected lifespan of the Xbox One X. Penello spoke a bit about compatibility plans, but lifespans and timeframes were omitted.

“We care a lot about compatibility, we have a huge effort around compatibility, and that’s not just backwards compatibility,” Penello told MCV.

He continued to say that he wasn’t sure what the future of Xbox consoles would hold, but he again stressed the compatibility of consoles and spoke to trends that he’s seen in the gaming community.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that we care a lot about compatibility and in this day and age people have shifted to caring more about their community and their apps, than caring about the piece of hardware that they’re on, and we have just moved with that,” he said.

Penello also pointed towards the iPhone development as a model that they hope to avoid imitating, saying that while he’s not one for releasing a console every year, consumers are used to the idea of having upgraded options available while older versions still work just fine.

[via MCV]

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!