Middle-earth: Shadow Of War DLC Brings New Missions To The Table

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War is a fantastic sequel to Shadow of Mordor, and there is no shortage of in-game adventure to enjoy. There’s about to be even more as Warner Bros. Interactive releases the Outlaw Tribe Nemesis DLC. Not only does it bring new missions, but it comes with new weapons, fighting styles, and more to enjoy. Check out the official announcement trailer below:

Here’s what you have to look forward to with the latest expansion:

Outlaw Showdowns – New missions allowing players to face down Captains from the Outlaw tribe, with each showdown bringing unique challenges to complete.

Outlaw War Bands – Aid your ally and defeat your nemesis when facing off in new Tribal War Bands quests, as Captains from the Outlaw tribe bring their own forces to clash in battle.

New Fortress Theme – Fortresses can now be commanded by and embody the characteristics of the contemptuous Outlaw tribe, including themed monuments, outposts and Overlord throne room.

Legendary Gear Set – Hunt down Legendary Outlaw tribe Orcs for a new Legendary gear set with additional upgrade challenges, including the new bola weapon that Outlaw Orcs can use to trap their enemies.

Purge – Captains from the Outlaw tribe prowl around Mordor in groups, launching deadly ambushes in an attempt to cleanse their land of outsiders. Defend these attacks to keep the Outlaw Orcs in check.

There’s also a new difficulty mode added to the game to give an additional challenge and another reason to play. The Gravewalker Difficulty makes everything harder, and players are out of second chances. With the latest expansion and the new difficult, it’s a good reason to scoop up this title or pick it back up for a second playthrough.

Shadow of War is available now fo Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.