Midnight: Legacy of Darkness Release Date Announced

✖

Asmodee's new tabletop RPG studio has announced the release date for their first new tabletop supplement, a new rulebook that updates the award-winning Midnight campaign setting. Earlier this week, Edge Studios announced that its new campaign setting book Midnight: Legacy of Darkness would be released on May 27th. The core rulebook provides players with a first look into the world of Eredane and includes new classes, feats, and spells for use in the game. The new book is an updated version of Midnight, the campaign setting published by Fantasy Flight Games between 2003 and 2009.

One notable aspect of Midnight: Legacy of Darkness is that it includes a "Heroic Path" mechanic represented by a feat path. There are 12 Heroic Paths to choose from, each of which grants players additional abilities as they level up through the course of their

campaign. Midnight: Legacy of Darkness also "blocks off" some character classes – for instance, clerics aren't a playable class within the world of Midnight: Legacy of Darkness, as all clerics worship an evil god found within the world of Eredane.

The description for Midnight: Legacy of Darkness reads: "It has been one hundred years since the Shadow fell. A century ago, the forces of darkness swept down from the North. They crushed the free cities of Humanity, drove the Elves back into the depths of the forests, and besieged the Dwarves in their mountain holds. Now the corrupted lieutenants of a dark God rule these broken kingdoms with an iron fist, while hunting down those brave few who still struggle defiantly against the evil that consumes their world.

Midnight lets you take on the role of brave heroes battling against overwhelming evil. Based on the Dungeons and Dragons SRD, the book is completely compatible with 5th Edition D&D. Choose your character from amongst the varied Elven, Human, Dwarven, Halfling, Gnome, and Orc cultures in Eredane, select your heroic path to become a hero worthy of legend, and take the fight to the fell legions of Izrador and his legate lieutenants!"

Midnight: Legacy of Darkness will be available at local game stores starting on May 27th.