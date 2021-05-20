HelloFresh Announces Nintendo Switch Miitopia Sweepstakes

✖

Miitopia is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 21st, and different types of food play a major part in the RPG. It makes sense then that HelloFresh and Nintendo are collaborating on a new sweepstakes to celebrate the game's release! The Fresh Adventures sweepstakes gives participants a chance to win a Nintendo Switch console, as well as a digital copy of Miitopia. The sweepstakes will see 25 winners in total, and will run from May 21st at 12 a.m. ET to June 30th at 11:59 p.m. ET. No purchase is necessary to enter. Full details regarding the sweepstakes can be found right here.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Miitopia is an RPG that originally released on the Nintendo 3DS. In the game, players can create their own Miis using the game's Mii Maker, or they can import Mii designs shared by other players online. There are tons of different roles that players can cast using Miis, and finding or importing different designs adds to a lot of the game's charm.

Prior to the game's release, Nintendo has offered a demo for Miitopia, which is available now in the eShop. Progress in the demo is transferable to the full game, so those that end up enjoying it won't have to repeat the same actions. The demo has already seen quite a bit of interest online, as players have used the game's Mii Maker to share a number of amazing custom characters on social media, including designs based on the Joker, Spider-Man, and more. It will be interesting to see if gamers share even more elaborate Mii designs once the full game is released.

Miitopia was a fairly niche game on 3DS, so it's interesting to see it getting a big push on Switch! The console has seen quite a bit of success, and a lot of ports have performed better on Switch than they have on previous systems. It remains to be seen if that will be the case for Miitopia, but given the sweepstakes with HelloFresh, it's clear Nintendo is giving the game a big push this time around!

Are you excited to check out Miitopia? Do you plan on checking out the game on Switch?