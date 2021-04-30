Miitopia Players are Creating Amazing Miis Based on Joker, Spider-Man, Hank Hill, and More
Miitopia isn't coming to Nintendo Switch until May 21st, but a demo for the game released earlier this week. The demo gives players access to the game's Mii Creator feature, and fans are already making use of it in a very big way! Miis first appeared in the Nintendo Wii era, but haven't been used as much over the last couple console generations. However, Miitopia's Mii Creator feature puts them back in the spotlight, offering players robust options for creating in-game avatars. Just a few days after the demo's release, social media has been inundated with new Mii creations. It feels like the Nintendo Wii era all over again!
Given the role social media seemed to play in the success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Miitopia become a similar success on Switch. Clearly the game is already attracting a very big audience, inspiring creations like the Joker, Spider-Man, Hank Hill, and more.
Have you tried the Miitopia demo yet? Are you excited for the game's release next month? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
From the clown prince of crime...
We live in a Miitopia... pic.twitter.com/LQMa217fcL— KniGHT (@KniGHT_Smash) April 30, 2021
...to former pizza chain mascots!
yo, noid! @thenoid #Miitopia #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/1BwfZ9oIIg— ⭐ sky - saving orbs for my Muscle Wife!! 💖 ⭐ (@rexwheelie) April 30, 2021
The Animal Crossing fans are gonna love this game.
#NintendoSwitch #Miitopia #AnimalCrossing Trying to Make Maple with the Miitopia Makeup. pic.twitter.com/1JxZp1oteI— Dragonflame771 (@dragonflame771) April 29, 2021
Look out! Here comes Spider-Mii!
I made spider-man in Miitopia #Miitopia pic.twitter.com/FEdywwNmCl— zooch (@bobus_kun) April 30, 2021
That's a perfect Hank Hill, I tell you what.
this game is a fever dreamof #Miitopia #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/5ZPZmLLPrH— Luka | bIm | writing (@LukaGameDev) April 30, 2021
It's the effort that counts!
Me trying and failing miserably to make Grovyle in Miitopia I'm not getting anywhere with this #Miitopia #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/UcWdhF1lZQ— Andromeda (@Space_Gecko252) April 30, 2021
Miitopia might be the next massive Switch game.
My Miitopia party LOL #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/qgLNXPGfb5— Ben Gets Weird 👑⭐ (@bengetsweird) April 30, 2021
This demo is gonna sell a lot of copies.
Miitopia is a blast! #Miitopia pic.twitter.com/Q4QJRejygv— M.G. (@FRebel0) April 30, 2021