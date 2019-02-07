Milla Jovovich ‘Monster Hunter’ Movie Gets A Release Date

Production for Milla Jovovich’s Monster Hunter movie is well underway with Paul W.S. Anderson, and while we’ve had some sneak peeks in the past for characters and what the setting will look like, we didn’t have a date for when the latest adaptation would hit theaters. At least until now.

Sony Pictures has just confirmed that the latest video game adaptation is set to arrive on September 4, 2020. Alongside the Resident Evil actress is Tony Jaa playing a Hunter that will be aiding the military during their excursion.

Earlier last year, we’ve officially got our full synopsis:

“Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new world, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In her desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, revolting attacks, Artemis will team up with a mysterious man who has found a way to fight back.”

The first look we ever had of the film showed only the modern-day military style. Because that’s such a drastic pivot from how the franchise usually works, many were worried that this wouldn’t feel like a Monster Hunter experience at all. Hopefully with the images we’ve seen since then, the modern styling makes a bit more sense and fan worries can be laid to rest.

The director of the film, Paul W.S. Anderson, also sat down with the team over at IGN last year to talk about Milla’s character, “She is the game player, in a way, she is the audience’s avatar, their way into the world,” Anderson mentioned when discussing his vision for Artemis.

The director added, “The idea that there was this Ancient Civilization that existed in the deep parts, and which, when you’re playing the games, you sometimes kind of stumble upon the ruins of this civilization, an advanced civilization that brought about its own destruction. And one of those sets of ruins provides a big backdrop for the final act of the film. So it’s a pretty varied landscape. I mean, you’re not gonna get as many landscapes as you would if you spent fifty hours playing Monster Hunter World, but I think for a two-hour movie, you’re going to really go on an amazing journey with amazing visuals.”

