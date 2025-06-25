MindsEye Studio Begins Layoffs Following Failed Launch

Build A Rocket Boy, the studio behind MindsEye, has confirmed recent reports that the studio is undergoing the process of layoffs following the unsuccessful launch of the company’s first title. The news about layoffs comes less than a month from the release date of MindsEye, which made its way to PC and console platforms on June 10th. The launch of MindsEye saw audiences take to social media to complain about a flawed and heavily buggy gameplay experience. On Steam, the game has fewer than 2,000 reviews, with a rating of mostly negative (37%) from players. Moreover, in a rare moment, PlayStation even offered players refunds if they bought the game and weren’t satisfied with it.

“We can confirm that we have had to make the painful decision to notify our hardworking team of some internal changes at Build A Rocket Boy,” the studio said in a statement given to IGN. “While we are working to reassign roles for as many of those impacted by these changes as possible, sadly we are initiating a formal consultation process that may result in redundancies. This decision has not been made lightly, and we are committed to handling this process with transparency, fairness, and respect for all employees. We will provide further details to the team over the coming weeks.”

“The launch of MindsEye has been a significant milestone for Build A Rocket Boy, but we know that we still have a lot more to do to grow our community in the coming years. The challenges we’ve faced have only strengthened our resolve and, while we are deeply saddened by today’s decision and thankful to our incredible team, this shift allows us to focus on delivering ongoing updates and performance optimization for MindsEye, while also ensuring the long-term success of Build A Rocket Boy’s future ambitions.”

MindsEye is a single-player, third-person shooter set in the near distant future within the fictitious desert city of Redrock. The game was to feature high-octane driving, adrenaline-pumping combat experiences, and to take control of Jacob Diaz as he uncovers the truth of sentient AI as a means towards humanity’s survival.

In a prior statement from Build A Rocket Boy, the studio spoke about optimizing performance and stability to bring the game into an equally playable state for every player. Although, depending on the scope and severity of the layoffs, this may leave the fate of MindsEye uncertain for post-release support and bug fixing.