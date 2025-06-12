MindsEye Players Get Rare Refunds from PlayStation; Developer Gives Statement

In a pretty surprising turn of events, MindsEye players are being offered rare refunds from PlayStation. MindsEye is one of the big games releasing this summer, but it is failing to impress on just about every level. Although there has been some praise handed to the story, MindsEye has been ravaged by players for its buggy state, lackluster gameplay, and much more. It’s easily one of the most botched releases since Cyberpunk 2077‘s launch and it stings because this is the first new game from former GTA producer/Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies. The game’s poor performance is extremely concerning and it’s unclear what the path forward for this game actually is.

After years in development, MindsEye has less than a thousand people playing it right now on Steam and has only peaked at a little over 3k. It’s hard to imagine the console version is crushing it either, which could indicate a massive commercial failure. With that said, MindsEye is only getting hit harder as players seek refunds. PlayStation is granting refunds to players who request them, which is out of the ordinary. PlayStation historically has a no refund policy once someone has played a game or in very unique circumstances. The last time PlayStation handed out mass refunds like this was for Cyberpunk 2077, which also led to PlayStation taking the game off of its own store for months.

This definitely highlights the rough state of MindsEye. Fans expressed concerns prior to release as well after seeing minimal official gameplay and rocky previews, prompting an executive from the developer to claim people were being paid by a competitor to trash MindsEye. Now, the game is out, and it seems like that comment is aging like milk. The MindsEye team has also released a statement to acknowledge the rough launch, noting that it has some patches in the works to improve performance and fine tune certain areas of the game like AI and difficulty.

“We are heartbroken that not every player was able to experience the game as we intended,” reads the statement. “Our priority is optimizing performance and stability so that every player, across every device, can enjoy an equally high-quality experience.

Our teams have worked tirelessly throughout the night to solve many of these issues, and we have now identified that the vast majority of crashes were caused by a memory leak. This impacted roughly 1 in 10 of our players. We have developed a hotfix that addresses this issue (alongside other issues that our players have highlighted), which we are working hard to deploy as soon as tomorrow on PC and on consoles once it passes certification with PlayStation and Xbox.

We are fully committed to ensuring all our players have a great experience, and we will continue to provide frequent and transparent updates. We will do our best to respond to all your comments and feedback. Thank you for playing MindsEye. Thank you for your understanding and continued support – it truly means the world to us. We’re grateful and blessed to have you on the journey with us.”

