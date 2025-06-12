Early MindsEye Patch Notes Shared After “Disastrous” Launch

MindsEye has seen an overwhelmingly negative reception since its launch, but the developers have now shared its plan, and hope to turn this attitude around. An early look at the update roadmap shows what players can expect with the first patches. These are primarily aimed at improving the game experience and resolving the many issues plaguing MindsEye. However, many fear it is too little too late for developer Build A Rocket Boy.

Build A Rocket Boy’s statement expressed the studio’s sorrow at how many players were affected by these issues with MindsEye. It identified a memory leak as a source of crashes and aims to fix this with a hotfix soon. The remainder of the upcoming patches for June will continue to fix bugs and improve performance.

The comment section of Build A Rocket Boy’s statement is filled with memes and criticism. One user wrote “One of the most disastrous launches ever. 20 FPS on PS5 Pro!!!!!!!” while others commented on how widely affected the player base for MindsEye is. The issues with the game are so bad, Sony is issuing refunds with almost no questions asked.

Here are Build A Rocket Boy’s plans for patching and updating MindsEYE throughout June.

MindsEye June Patch Notes

mindseye protagonist jacob diaz.

Friday, June 13-15 – Hotfix #1 – PC & Console

Initial CPU and GPU performance improvements, along with memory optimizations

Reduced difficulty for the CPR mini-game

A new setting to disable or adjust Depth of Field

Fix for missing controls in the MineHunter and Run Dungeon mini-games

Pop-up warnings for PCs with Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling disabled and for PCs with CPUs prone to crashes

Hotfix #2 – Week of June 16 – PC & Console

Continuous incremental performance and stability improvements

Fix for the buggy wheels not visually spinning while driving

Fix for areas in Car Manufacturing where players could fall through the world

Ongoing performance & stability improvements

Rebalanced “Hard” difficulty setting

Animation fixes

AI improvements

The full patch notes for the various MindsEye updates coming up will likely be much longer as more fixes are detailed, so keep an eye out for those if you’re still playing by the end of June.