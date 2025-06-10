MindsEye Gets Torn Apart by Players: “Avoid This Game”

MindsEye is getting slammed by players following its release earlier today. About a decade ago, longtime Grand Theft Auto producer and Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies was pushed out of the company abruptly. It spawned a massive lawsuit between Benzies and Rockstar Games, but also was the start of a new era for the developer as multiple high-level vets from Rockstar would begin to leave the company in the following years (for unrelated reasons). These different people have gone off to spin up new studios, including Benzies who formed Build a Rocket Boy. The studio has been working on a brand new narrative-driven action game known as MindsEye, which has drawn comparisons to GTA, but it’s not really the same thing.

MindsEye is a game set in the near-future in a Las Vegas-like city and is a technological thriller about AI, robots, and big tech companies. On paper, it sounds really cool, but people have been getting increasingly concerned about the game for the last few months. The developer hasn’t shown off a lot of gameplay for MindsEye and previews from content creators were extremely negative, with many noting that it lacked polish and could use a delay. The gameplay that people had seen prior to launch looked dated and cheap, leaving many to feel worried about the state of the game.

Now, MindsEye is out and players are not loving it. For starters, review copies weren’t send out to creators or outlets except for those who were sponsored by the game, so everyone was pretty much going into this thing blind. It turns out, it’s not great! The game is extremely buggy, has poor performance on PC, and just generally doesn’t seem to play well. Players are advising others avoid purchasing MindsEye themselves and some are even getting refunds within hours of the game’s release.

As of the time of writing, MindsEye has just over 2,000 players on Steam and has been declining since the game debuted this afternoon. One would think player counts would actually go up as more people get off work and have a chance to play it, but it’s doing the opposite. Steam user reviews are also “mostly negative” for MindsEye, which is obviously not great. All of this comes after one of the execs at Build a Rocket Boy claimed that people who were trashing MindsEye pre-release were either paid off or bots designed to hurt the game.

It’s likely more patches will be released for the game in the coming days and improve performance, stability, and so on, but it’s hard to say if the game will get “saved”. Given the weak commercial performance already, MindsEye might be one of 2025’s biggest flops.

