Minecraft Update Surprises Players With New “Experimental” Features

A new Minecraft update — update 1.18.10 — is live on all platforms. How big the file size is we don’t know, but we do know everything the update it does thanks to the patch notes, but it does do a lot. According to Mojang, the highlights are some “new experimental features with frogs and tadpoles,” the addition of the Globe Banner Pattern, a tweak to Iron Golem, and “several more textures to match Java Edition.”

Mojang notes that all players should make regular backup copies of their favorite worlds before enabling the aforementioned new features. Meanwhile, it’s also important to note that these features are a work in progress and thus also subject to change. To this end, Mojang teases that these new features are “only the beginning of new content for The Wild Update!”

Below, you can read more about these new features and find a link to the full and official patch notes.

EXPERIMENTAL FEATURES:

Frogs and Tadpoles

Frogs will spawn in Swamp biomes

Frogs can croak, jump, swim, and walk on land

Frogs can eat small Slimes, causing a Slime Ball to drop

Frogs can be tempted and bred using Seagrass, but this is just a placeholder food for now

Frogs lay eggs after mating

Frog eggs that hatch spawn Tadpoles

Tadpoles that grow up will turn into a Frog

Tadpoles can swim in water

Tadpoles “jump around” like fishes when on land, and eventually die

Tadpoles grow into a different type of Frog based on the biome they are born in

Tadpoles can be caught in a Bucket

Froglight

Three new Froglight blocks have been added (Pearlescent, Verdant, and Ochre)

The Froglight blocks emit light

The blocks are obtained by luring a Frog close to a small Magma Cube. The Frog will eat the Magma Cube and a Froglight block will drop. Each Frog variant will cause a different Froglight block to drop

Sculk

Sculk block features are now accessible by enabling this toggle

For the FULL PATCH NOTES, which include the wide range of fixes, changes, and some other additional additions, click HERE. Meanwhile, for more Minecraft coverage, click here.