Minecraft Releases New Caves & Cliffs: Part 2 Test

The first half of Minecraft’s Caves & Cliffs update released not long ago, and already Mojang is back with another preview into the next planned release. Available as of this week are two new “World Generation” experiments which essentially act as small slices of Caves & Cliffs: Part II for players to try out. The experiment has been extended to both the Java version of the game and the Bedrock version which means that everyone should be able to access the content if they want.

Tests like these are often limited to Snapshots which in turn are always limited to only Java players, so the fact that this is available to those on the Bedrock version too means that it’s something that should be taken advantage of if you’re looking to see what’s coming next. The second half of the Caves & Cliffs update includes content which was delayed whenever Mojang decided to split the larger release into two parts.

Ready your pickaxe, your finest dusty old typewriter, and preferably your Minecraft client too! Our latest experimental toggle & snapshot is testing world generation for Caves & Cliffs: Part II, and we need YOUR feedback! Learn how you can join in: ↣ https://t.co/jcsYQko2TQ ↢ pic.twitter.com/1KgebkRBL3 — Minecraft (@Minecraft) July 13, 2021

What you’ll see in these experimental World Generations differs depending on whether you’re on the Bedrock or Java versions of the game. Details pertaining to what’s been added to both versions can be found below with info on how to try out the Java test and the Bedrock test found through the corresponding links.

Java Version: Changes Compared to Caves & Cliffs: Part I

New world height and depth

New mountain biomes (lofty peaks, snowcapped peaks, grove, meadow, and snowy slopes)

New cave generation (cheese, spaghetti, and noodle caves)

Local water levels and lava levels in the underground

New cave biomes generate naturally underground and inside mountains (lush caves, dripstone caves)

Natural variation in terrain shape and elevation, independently from biomes. For example, forests and deserts could form up on a hill without needing a special biome just for that.

New ore distribution (see this chart)

Large ore veins

Integrated mountains, caves, and cave entrances

Monsters will only spawn in complete darkness

Bedrock Version: New Features

New surface biomes including Lofty Peaks, Snow Capped Peaks, Snowy Slopes, Mountain Grove, and Mountain Meadow

New cave biomes including Lush Caves, and Dripstone Caves

Revamped cave generation adds cheese caves, spaghetti caves, lava aquifers, and flooded aquifer caves

New ore distribution

Skulk sensor

Goat horn

Minecraft’s Caves & Cliffs: Part II update does not yet have a release date but is expected to release at some point this year.