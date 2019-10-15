Check Out This Exclusive Preview of the Minecraft Anthology Comic

In addition to everything else going on today, Dark Horse Comics has released a new Minecraft anthology comic hardcover called Minecraft: Stories From the Overworld. There’s a whole slew of talented folks that have contributed to the book, including Hope Larson, Meredith Gran, and more. If that at all piques your curiosity, you’re in luck: Dark Horse Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive excerpt of the book to share with our readers.

More specifically, Dark Horse Comics has provided the cover to the anthology as well as several pages from the story “A Strange Shore” contained within. “A Strange Shore” was written by Ian Flynn with art by Jenn St-Onge and colors by Triona Farrell. Continue reading for an exclusive look at the anthology’s innards!

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the anthology hardcover’s cover, provided by Dark Horse, below:

Here’s how Dark Horse describes Minecraft: Stories From the Overworld over on its website:

“With tales of witch and pillager rivals finding common ground, a heartless griefer who bit off more than they could chew, and valiant heroes new (or not!) to the Overworld, this anthology tells tales that span the world of Minecraft. Featuring stories from star writers Hope Larson (Batgirl), Kevin Panetta (Zodiac Starforce, Bloom), Rafer Roberts (Modern Fantasy, Grumble), and Ian Flynn (Sonic, Mega Man), and exciting artists Meredith Gran (Octopus Pie) and more, this collection brings together stories from all realms, leaving no block unturned!”

Here are the full credits and details on the anthology, courtesy of Dark Horse:

Writer: Hope Larson, Kevin Panetta, Ian Flynn, Rafer Roberts, Stephen McCranie, Ryan North

Artist: Meredith Gran, Jenn St. Onge, Savanna Ganucheau, Ryan, Maniulit, Stephen McCranie, Cheryl Young

Genre: Video Game, Kids, Fantasy, Action/Adventure

Publication Date: October 15, 2019

Format: FC, 88 pages; HC; 6″ x 9″

Price: $14.99

Age range: 10

Minecraft is currently available to play on just about every platform imaginable. It’s practically everywhere at this point. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the extremely popular video game right here. Minecraft: Stories From the Overworld is now available to purchase.

Read out to check out an excerpt from Minecraft: Stories From the Overworld!

“A Strange Shore” pg. 1

“A Strange Shore” pg. 2

“A Strange Shore” pg. 3

“A Strange Shore” pg. 4

“A Strange Shore” pg. 5

Slide 6