Minecraft Dungeons Revealed With Gameplay Trailer

During the Microsoft press conference at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, a new Minecraft game was officially revealed with a sweet gameplay trailer. Minecraft Dungeons will be releasing next spring for players who are looking to team up and take on all of the glorious mining and crafting together. In fact, it will be the first Minecraft title developed by Mojang set in the same universe since the original Minecraft. Featuring up to 4-player co-op, both local and online, this is set to be an adventure that Minecraft fans will not want to miss.

“Fight your way through an all-new action-adventure game, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the Minecraft universe,” reads the official description. “Up to 4 friends can play together in local and online co-op.” Here is more of what Minecraft Dungeons will feature when it arrives next year, per the game’s website:

DUNGEON CREEPER Battle new-and-nasty mobs in this all-new action-adventure, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers.

MULTIPLAYER Up to four players can team up and fight together in local and online co-op modes.

POWER UP Unlock dozens of unique items and weapon enchantments for devastating special attacks.

EPICNESS Explore treasure-stuffed levels in a quest to take down the evil Arch-Illager!

OPTIONS Personalize your character, then fight up-close and personal with melee swings, hang back with ranged attacks, or tank your way through swarms of mobs, shielded by heavy armour!

MOJANG The first stand-alone game developed by Mojang and set in the Minecraft universe since… well, Minecraft!



Minecraft Dungeons has no release date as of right now, but it will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in the spring of 2020.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to jump into a new Minecraft adventure with your friends? What else are you hoping to see revealed at E3 2019? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!