Minecraft Ending Support for Some Consoles This Summer

The next big update for Minecraft is in the works, though some players were worried that older versions of the game wouldn’t be getting it. The good news is that they will be — but the bad news is that it’ll be the last one for some systems.

In a new post over on Minecraft.net, the developers at Mojang made it clear that everyone would be getting the Update Aquatic, which is set to arrive sometime this summer. This includes the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii U and PlayStation Vita versions of the game, as well as the more popular PlayStation 4. (Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC editions.

That said, the company made note that it’ll be focusing on newer versions of Minecraft after this update, which means no more support for older platforms — specifically PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U and PlayStation Vita.

“With the exception of PlayStation 4 Edition, this will mark the last big effort to keep those editions up to date with our newer versions of the game. Although we’d love to keep bringing new content to all our players forever, the older generation of consoles now make up less than 5% of our active players, so we’ve made the difficult decision to focus our efforts to support players where they play Minecraft the most and where we plan to add new features: on Java, PlayStation 4 Edition and the versions of Minecraft made with the Bedrock Engine on other consoles, mobile, and Windows 10,” the staff noted in its post.

It also talked a bit about what’s happening with Aquatic on other platforms. “Because players on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will be able to upgrade to the new version of Minecraft, with all the Aquatic fun included, we won’t be adding the Update Aquatic features to the older Editions of the game that are still playable on these consoles. So it’s a good time to take the plunge with the new version! If you own the older version of Minecraft on Xbox One, you can grab the new version of Minecraft from the Xbox store for free. Switch players will receive a patch for the Update Aquatic once it releases and will also be able to install the new version of the game for free.”

So while it may be the end of an era for some versions of the game, it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade if you haven’t already.

The Update Aquatic arrives sometime this summer for Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, PC and PlayStation Vita.