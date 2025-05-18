Minecraft Reveals Free Time Capsule Add-On for the Game’s Anniversary

May 17th marked the 16th anniversary of Minecraft. Last year saw Mojang celebrate a decade and a half of Minecraft in several ways, including discounts and the arrival of an in-game museum. This year, the company is celebrating with the creation of a real-life time capsule, which will be opened on the game’s 30th anniversary in 2039. Mojang stuffed it with “physical and digital memories, trinkets, relics, and lots more,” and it’s now on display at the Microsoft Visitor Center, which is located in Redmond, Washington alongside a countdown timer. For those that want to create their own Time Capsule in the game, Mojang has announced a digital option which is available now free to all Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players.

The digital Time Capsule is a free add-on developed by Oreville Studios. Modeled after the one in Redmond, players can place the add-on and fill the Time Capsule with pretty much anything they want. The Time Capsule can be locked up for 15 years just like the real deal, or a much shorter amount of time. A countdown clock similarly appears, and items that are recovered after the capsule is opened will have “unique labels showing how long they’ve been preserved.” It’s a pretty neat concept, and those interested in claiming it can do so right here.

the minecraft time capsule can be acquired for free right now

As far as free content goes, this is on the smaller side, but it’s hard to argue with the price point! At the very least, it will be interesting to see what Minecraft fans decide to put in their Time Capsules, and what they’re willing to part with for a long period of time. Chances are, long-time Minecraft players have built up some impressive in-game collections, and this might be a fun way to store some items that haven’t gotten a lot of use recently.

In the 16 years since the game was released, Minecraft has become the greatest selling video game of all-time. With more than 350 million copies sold worldwide, the game far eclipses anything else on the market. There’s a pretty good chance that number has grown over the last few weeks as well, thanks to the global success of A Minecraft Movie. The film has grossed more than $900 million at the global box office since releasing back in April.

It’s impossible to predict what the future might hold, but when Microsoft opens its Minecraft Time Capsule in 2039, there’s a pretty good chance the game will still maintain a high level of popularity. Between the game, the movie, spin-offs like Minecraft Dungeons, and a whole bunch of merchandise, it’s easy to imagine the brand existing far into the future. To fans that have been playing Minecraft since the early days, that might have once seemed unfathomable. However, Mojang’s game continues to find new players, thanks in large part to the creative tools it gives players.

