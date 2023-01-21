Minecraft Gameplay Reveals First In-Game Look at Fan-Voted Sniffer Mob

Minecraft players recently got to vote on another new mob that'd join the game in a future update, and with three choices to pick from, players decided that it'd be the sniffer that made the cut. The helpful, docile mob was declared the winner of the vote, and ahead of its release in the live version of Minecraft, we've now gotten our best look yet at the creature patrolling the blocky world.

The early look at the sniffer which builds off of the artwork released previously can be seen below courtesy of Chi Wong, a 3D artist at Mojang who goes by wChiwi on Twitter. The developer shared a video that showed a sniffer next to Alex to give an idea of just how big these mobs are, and based on that preview, these things are pretty big.

Here's an early in-game peek at the sniffer's visuals! 👀Our team is really excited to share these with you 😊 Let us know what you think!

Screenshots in thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/yU7d9UPUIX — Chi! 🌹 (@wChiwi) January 20, 2023

We don't get to see the sniffers doing their thing they're to be known for in Minecraft through this preview, that thing being wrangling up some seeds for players to grow. An overview of the mob shared previously by Mojang said that players had to "search chests in underwater ruins for sniffer eggs, bring them to the surface, and help them hatch," and in exchange, the sniffers would help players out by finding them some rare seeds.

"These gentle giants are known for their horticultural skills," a preview of the mob shared previously said. "They are the only ones who can find long lost ancient seeds that you can grow into new, unique plants!"

In addition to this gameplay video, Wong also shared a couple of screenshots of the creature to show it in greater detail. The images show the sniffer lounging about in various places with another next to Steve to give an idea of the size comparison once more.

As is the case with most things like this that are shown off early, the mob's previews contain the usual disclaimer saying that what's shown here is subject to change. The mob does not yet have a set release date, so while we can expect some adjustments to come through between now and its release, what you see here is essentially what you'll get when the sniffer is added to Minecraft.