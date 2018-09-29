‘Minecraft’: How to Watch Minecon Earth 2018

Mojang’s annual Minecraft event called Minecon Earth 2018 is going on now with multiple ways for viewers to watch the stream.

An event for all things Minecraft, Minecon Earth is an event streamed globally that brings new information about the blocky builder game and features discussions and presentations from Mojang and the community. Previously announced to start today on September 29th, the Minecon Earth events are currently underway with announcements and community events already ongoing.

“Filmed live and beamed across the world via the internet!” the description of the event said. “It will be around 90 minutes long, packed with juicy Minecraft info, and will include pre and post show bits, as well as some community panels.”

No matter what device viewers are on b e it a phone, tablet, PC, or console, the Minecon Earth proceedings can be watched through multiple platforms. The easiest would undoubtedly be going straight to Minecraft’s site where it already has a Mixer stream set up to cover the event, but the streams can also be found elsewhere. The YouTube stream above is one example of where it can be watched, other options like Twitch and Facebook also shared on Minecraft’s site.

Big announcements are shared during Minecon Earth, so it’s worth paying attention to if you’re interested in Mojang’s game. Update Aquatic, the collection of underwater content that was just recently made available across all platforms, was discussed at length in last year’s Minecon Earth event, so it’s clear that Mojang saves big announcements for this time. It’s already shared one of those today with the reveal of Minecraft: Dungeons, a spinoff game that puts players deep in dungeons with up to four different players taking on enemies and bosses while searching for loot.

“It’s an all-new action-adventure game inspired by classic dungeon crawlers, where you’ll constantly discover new weapons and items that will help you defeat a ruthless swarm of new-and-nasty mobs,” Mojang’s Tom Stone said about the new Minecraft spinoff game. “You’ll fight or flee through canyons, swamps and – of course – mines.”

Minecraft’s Minecon Earth 2018 event is currently live and will continue to air until it reaches the end of its schedule shared by Mojang.