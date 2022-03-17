Minecraft Update Tests New Deep Dark Biome, Frogs, and More

Minecraft’s latest Snapshot dropped this week to allow players using the Java Edition of the game the chance to try out a whole update’s worth of content. In this case, that means testing out the parts of The Wild, the next big update coming to Minecraft. A whole biome known as the Deep Dark, frogs, tadpoles, and various other mobs and bricks have all been added in this first Snapshot for the 1.19 update that’ll arrive at a later date.

If you’ve been keeping up with the Minecraft updates being tested in the past, you’ve most likely seen some of what’s included in this latest Snapshot. That’s because a lot of this was included in an experimental Snapshot previously, but now it’s here for real in the more traditional Snapshot form that’s ready to be tested.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, you can check out everything that’s included in this week’s Deep Dark Snapshot below. For all the technical changes, you can check out the official notes.

DEEP DARK

Dig into the depths far underground to uncover the darkest biome in Minecraft – the Deep Dark.

Dimly lit and eerie, the Deep Dark is sure to strike fear into the hearts of even the most brave player

The floor of the Deep Dark is covered in sculk

No mobs spawn in the Deep Dark

FROG

Frogs can jump

Frogs can swim

Frogs can walk on land

Frogs can croak

Frogs can eat small slimes, causing a slime ball to drop

Frogs can eat small Magma Cubes, causing a Froglight block to drop

Each Frog variant drops a specific Froglight Block

Three Froglight blocks are added, a lightsource block

TADPOLES

Tadpoles can swim in water

Tadpoles on land “jump around” like fishes on land, and eventually dies

Tadpoles that grows up turns into a Frog

Tadpoles grow into a different type of frog based on the biome they are born in (Cold, Temperate, Warm)

Tadpoles can be caught in a bucket

MANGROVE WOOD BLOCKS

Added a new type of wood: Mangrove! Mangrove biome + mangrove trees are coming in a later snapshot.

Mangrove log and stripped mangrove log

Mangrove wood and stripped mangrove wood

Mangrove roots and muddy mangrove roots

Mangrove boat, button, pressure plate, door, trapdoor, sign, slab, fence, fence gate, and stairs

MANGROVE LEAVES AND PROPAGULES

Mangrove propagule is a sapling that grows from the bottom of mangrove leaves

Bonemealing mangrove leaves will cause a new propagule to start growing beneath it

Propagules grow through 4 stages, and growth can be accelerated by bonemealing

You can break off a fully grown propagule and plant it like a sapling. For now it will grow in an oak tree, but will of course grow into a mangrove tree when that is done.

MUD

Mud is a block that will generate in the upcoming Mangrove biome.

When walking on mud, entities sink down a bit. Like soul sand, but without the slowdown.

Mud can be created by using a water bottle on dirt, by hand or with a dispenser.

Packed mud can be crafted from mud

MUD BRICKS

Mud bricks are a building block that can be crafted from packed mud

Mud bricks can be crafted into Mud brick stairs, walls, and slabs using a crafting table or stonecutter.

SCULK

The rattling tendrils of the Sculk Sensors had to come from somewhere, right? Introducing Sculk, a new family of blocks that dwells in the Deep Dark.

Added Sculk Catalyst block, a mysteriously soul-emitting block that blooms with Sculk patches underneath nearby dying mobs

Mobs that perish in the presence of the catalyst will not drop their experience

Added Sculk blocks

When a mob dies near a Sculk Catalyst, some unknown process seems to consume blocks beneath and turn them into Sculk blocks

Sculk charge when spreading will have a chance to grow certain blocks, like Sculk Sensors on top of it, consuming its charge.

Added Sculk Vein blocks

These veins are found on the edge of Sculk patches

Similar to Glow Lichen, they can be placed in any orientation

Spreading of veins causes other blocks to be taken over by the sculk

Sculk Vein can spread underwater

Added Sculk Shrieker block.

Sculk Shriekers can be found growing rarely from the charge of a Sculk Catalyst

Sculk Shrieker can be waterlogged

Sculk Shrieker requires Silk Touch to obtain otherwise drops experience when mined

Souls from mobs will spread through Sculk Veins and Sculk Blocks in random directions until they find a valid substrate they can feed of off

The charge from souls in the Sculk Blocks and Sculk Veins will eventually decay, but it will decay much, much slower in the close vicinity of the Sculk Catalyst, and much faster away from its host

If the charge is dropped outside the range of the Catalyst, it has a chance of growing a Sculk Sensor

Sculk, Sculk Veins and Sculk Catalysts require Silk Touch to acquire. Otherwise, they drop experience when mined

The efficient tool for all Sculk family blocks is the Hoe

3D DIRECTIONAL AUDIO