This Mosaic Kimono Accidentally Became the Best ‘Minecraft’ Tribute

When one kimono design tried to get a little artsy with a vibrant green “mosaic” design, it accidentally became pretty much the best piece of Minecraft merch on the market. Now it just needs an Enderman in the background and a block of TNT, and this would legitimately be the best thing to hit Minecraft since Minecraft. Even if it was accidental.

While I couldn’t find the actual source of the kimono (yeah, I was tempted to buy it), I did see this while perusing 9gag for my daily dose of WTF. It’s not just that it’s pixelated either, it’s the exact color match of the Creepers in Minecraft, and in the exact perfect design? Maybe it was an inside joke, or maybe I’m wrong and this wasn’t a mosaic line (which is what several people over on the 9gag thread mentioned), but whatever the case may be, I’ll take 10.

In other Minecraft news (in actual news), the beloved building game is officially making its way to the Xbox Game Pass on April 4th! With a rich community of entire worlds built by players, to just sitting back and building something solo with the serene sounds of the game, it’s a great time for fans to get into the game if they haven’t already. The best part? As part of the Xbox Game Pass, it’s free for members of this subscription.

