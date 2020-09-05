Minecraft Live Promises "Huge Updates" and Another Community Vote

✖

Mojang’s annual Minecraft event, like most other events and conventions, will look a bit different this year, but it’s still happening when Minecraft Live takes place on October 3rd. Like the Minecon Earth and Minecon Live events that have taken place before this one, we’ll see news about the future of Minecraft during the event along with some fan participation from players to help shape some of the content planned for the game. Minecraft Live will be streamed online and will be watchable through all the usual platforms on October 3rd.

Plans for this year’s Minecraft Live event were first announced this week when Mojang set the date and time for when the event would begin. Anyone planning on watching the Minecraft Live festivities will want to tune into the Minecraft Facebook. Twitch, or YouTube accounts at 12 p.m. ET on October 3rd to see what’s planned.

“Filmed live and beamed across the world via the internet!” Mojang said about the event planned for next month. “The show is packed with juicy Minecraft news, content creators, and will include a pre-show and community vote to actually influence the game!”

The community vote referenced above is something that we’ve seen from past Minecraft events. Historically, it’s allowed Minecraft players themselves to vote on things like what biomes should be reworked next and what kind of new mob should be added to the game. The vote during Minecraft Live will give players the chance to vote on yet another mob. If past events are any indication of what’s to come, we’ll see the different mobs previewed in the weeks leading up to the October 3rd event to show players what kinds of mobs they can vote on. Either during the event or shortly afterwards, we’ll know what mob is getting added to Minecraft next.

Put it in your calendar! Stick it to your fridge! Write it on your arm! Whatever your filing system, remember that Minecraft Live, an epic livestream, is coming on October 3rd! Learn more about what to expect, and – most importantly – how to watch: ↣ https://t.co/SvfbqvfDPS ↢ pic.twitter.com/coXdUprzuI — Minecraft (@Minecraft) September 3, 2020

As for the annual Minecraft Festival event, Mojang said that will now take place in 2022.

“The main thing you need to know is that this year the celebration takes place online,” Mojang said. “Due to the impact of Covid-19, Mojang Studios has delayed Minecraft Festival until 2022 and will no longer be involved with official community events. Until then, we’re going to bring the party directly to your device and we’ve got all of our usual goodies lined up for you!”

Minecraft Live will take place online on October 3rd.