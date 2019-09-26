Minecraft Previews 3 Biome Updates Ahead of Minecon

Minecraft’s big Minecon event is happening soon where players and content creators will gather for a celebration of the game. Panels, reveals, and more will be found at the event including an opportunity for players to vote on the biome that they think should be updated next. Those who want to have a say in the vote won’t have to go in blind though now that a preview of the updates for the Badlands, Mountains, and Swamp have been revealed to give a peek at what’s in store.

The plans for the biome updates were announced just over a week ago when it was revealed that players would have a part in this next environmental update just as they’ve voted on other features in the past. The Minecraft said during that announcement that we’d get a look at the different biome updates before voting on them and has made good on that promise by unveiling three new previews.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out each of the videos below along with descriptions of the updated biomes to see what they’ll look like. Each biome will be updated at some point, the team said, it’s just a matter of which one gets updated first. To help decide that, you’ll have to tune into the Minecon event when it takes place on Saturday.

Swamp

“Let’s revitalize the swamp with mangrove trees and fun frogs!” the Minecraft team said about the Swamps update. “You’ll also be able to take your adventures even further by adding a chest to the back of your boat for extra storage. Sound like the kind of swamp you’ve always dreamed of spending the rest of your life in? No judgement here, vote for the Swamp this Saturday during MINECON Live!”

Badlands

“Parrots are pretty, but don’t you think Minecraft could use some more sinister birds?” the Minecraft team said about the Badlands update. “We agree! That’s why we’ll be adding vultures if you pick the Badlands to be updated next. We’re also planning to add tumbleweeds and fancy cacti to make the Badlands more distinct. Want to see these additions? Vote for Badlands this Saturday during MINECON Live!”

Mountains

“More jagged mountains! Goats!” the Minecraft team said about the Mountains update. Snow you can lose yourself in (literally, watch your step)! It’s about time Mountains became a more challenging biome to explore, and get a brand new mob as well. If this is the biome you want to see updated next, vote for Mountains this Saturday during MINECON Live!”