‘Minecraft’ For New Nintendo 3DS Receives Its Final Update, But Also Its Biggest

Midway through last year, Mojang announced that it would be discontinuing support for Minecraft on older platforms like the Wii U, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 after applying a few more updates. That time has come and gone, and it appeared that the other versions would be fine for a while. However, it looks like the developer is abruptly ending support for another platform- but only after giving it its largest update yet.

In a new blog entry on the official Minecraft page, the developer confirmed that it would be ending support for the New Nintendo 3DS version of the game, which was being co-handled by the team at Other Ocean Interactive. This is a bit of a surprise, since it was highly popular on the platform. But fret not, players; they’re sending it out with its largest update yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Do you play Minecraft on New Nintendo 3DS or New Nintendo 2DS?We do too! We really should hang out more,” the company noted on its page. “Not tonight though, as you’ll probably be too busy heading to the 3DS eShop so you can download a massive new update! This is our final update for the New Nintendo 3DS version and also one of our largest. It’s packed with mansions and maps! Vindicators and Vexes! Bone blocks and bug fixes! Concrete and, er, concrete powder! Llamas and… love? No. Just llamas. But we love llamas so it’s all good.”

Among the new features being introduced in the update are new explorer maps, woodland mansions and the ability to “smelt” down iron and gold nuggets. However, you’ll also gain access to a number of new items, including the following:

Concrete

Concrete Powder

Glazed Terracotta

Shulker Box

Frosted Ice

Totem of Undying

Iron & Gold Nuggets

Magma block

Bone block

Nether wart block

Red nether brick

Spawn Eggs (Llama, Vindicator, Evoker, Vex)

The following entities are also available.

Llamas

Vindicators

Evokers

Vexes

Cartographer Villagers

In addition, the Frost Walker and Mending Enchantments will be available, along with underground fossils and natural magma block generation in the Nether when it comes to World Generation.

The update is set to go live later today at 6 PM PDT. It’s been a fun trip, 3DS owners, but at least you get to go out with a lot of new stuff to try!

Meanwhile, the Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC versions of Minecraft are still set to receive updates as normal.

Will you miss the 3DS version of Minecraft, or are you planning to continue enjoying it? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!