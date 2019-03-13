‘Minecraft’ Set to Join Xbox Game Pass Next Month

Among the handful of announcements during the most recent installment of Inside Xbox, it was also revealed that the massively popular sandbox game Minecraft will officially be coming to Xbox Game Pass next month.

That’s right, the mining and the crafting will be making its way to Xbox’s reasonably-priced subscription service on April 4th. For those who don’t know about Xbox Game Pass, subscribers have access to a mountain of games each month, with new ones being added all the time as well as first-party titles being available on launch day, all for $9.99 a month.

“Are you already an Xbox Game Pass member, but new to Minecraft,” the game’s website reads. “In that case, welcome to our global community and fun crafting game! There’s always something new to discover, whether it’s our recent Update Aquatic that filled Minecraft’s seas with new life, or the upcoming Village and Pillage update that’s going to be Minecraft’s biggest expansion yet!”

The Minecraft that will be joining the Xbox Game Pass lineup will be the Bedrock version. In addition to this, it has cross-play capabilities with Nintendo Switch, PC, Gear VR, iOS, and Android devices.

For the uninitiated, here’s a bit more on Minecraft:

“We do offer several modes, though: Creative Mode, where players are given limitless resources to build whatever they can imagine; and Survival Mode, where players must explore the world and mine its resources to feed, house and defend themselves.

“Nearly every block in the world of Minecraft can be broken down by mining and collected. Then those bits can be recombined to build new stuff! Punch a tree until you get some wood, turn the wood into planks and then combine the planks to create a crafting table.”

Minecraft arrives on Xbox Game Pass on April 4th.

