Minecraft Shoulder Pets Is a Must-Have Mod

Playing something like Minecraft can be fun with friends, but what if you need a somewhat smaller companion to get things done with? Well, thanks to a particular modder, you just might be able to get that done.

A Reddit user by the name of VelVoxel Raptor has revealed a new setup that allows you to have a shoulder pet. Granted, it doesn’t stay there all the time, but the fact you can get a companion to tag along with you is pretty rad. Plus, we’re guaranteed that they won’t poop. (Maybe.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

VelVoxel Raptor posted the above video on YouTube, which breaks down the steps as to how these animals work. There’s parrots and monkeys (spawned in jungles, and totally disliking sheep), and you can take them with seeds and have them sit on your shoulder like the loyal animal that they are.

All you need to do to get them off is to jump, and they should dismount.

But you can totally create new ones, like a baby dragon, which you can put together using a dragon egg and a magma block with the mod. (It also likes seeds, if you’ve got a few.) In fact, you can get two animals to sit on your shoulders, even if they crowd things up a bit. (Just remember that the dragon can hurt things in the world, like mobs.)

The user also hinted at a possible new reveal to come from the mod as well, maybe a brand new animal to call your own.

“The other day I was looking through the list of player data tags for inspiration when I came across the Shoulder Entity tags. I thought to myself, wouldn’t it be cool if there where more mobs that could sit on your shoulder when tamed?” VelVoxel explained in his Reddit post.

“So that’s what I did. I made a Monkey and a Baby Ender Dragon (Finally giving use to the Dragon Egg) which can sit on your shoulder when tamed. When perched your helmet will disappear, but have no fear, it is not lost! As soon as the mob leaves your shoulder, you get your helmet back (probably).”

He was asked in the Reddit thread how he was able to put it together, including making the dragon fly and chase the husk. “The chasing was unintentional. It was really a parrot following me. An armor stand was being teleported to the parrot changing the model whenever the parrot flew. The shoulder thing works when you walk over the mob. When the system detects a parrot on your shoulder (a blue parrot which has been retextured to be invisible), it will put the “mob” in your head slot.”

If you want to check out the PC mod for yourself, you can download it here.

Minecraft is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and older systems, as well as mobile.