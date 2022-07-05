Minecraft Gets Free Spellcasting DLC

A new Minecraft DLC has hit the game's marketplace, one that allows players to create over 20,000 different combinations of spells to use against their enemies. It's aptly called Spellcraft, and perhaps best of all, it's free to download. All you have to do to get it is own Minecraft, head to the in-game store or to the site associated with the DLC, and download it to get started with your spellcasting combinations.

There are over 20,000 of those spell combinations in the DLC according to creators Gamemode One, so it should keep players busy for quite some time. For those who favor Minecraft's semi-magical systems already in place like the enchantments put on items and the potions players craft to use on themselves and against enemies, this DLC sounds like it'll be exactly what you're looking for.

"Premiering the brand new Scripting API for Bedrock!" a preview of this new DLC said. "Combine runes to craft powerful elemental spells – with over 20,000 unique spell combinations! Enter magical rifts and defeat waves of huge enemies. Battle toxic ghouls, giant frost spiders, spellcasting Arcanists, and much more. Level up your abilities, and defeat harder challenges as you become more powerful!"

The trailer above from Gamemode One offers a broad overview of the new DLC released on Tuesday, but for those looking to learn a bit more about it before you get started, there's a more in-depth preview of Spellcraft which can be seen below. It walks players through a couple of rifts they'll encounter in Spellcraft while showing off many of the different spells players can use and the enemies they'll need to use them against.

Gamemode One is big on creating DLCs for Minecraft, so if the name sounds familiar, you've most likely played through or at least seen one of their past DLCs. They've done things like Sonic the Hedgehog DLC, for example, and also released How to Train Your Dragon content last year.

Minecraft's new Spellcraft DLC from Gamemode One is now available to download for free here.