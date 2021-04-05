Super Mario Bros. World 1-1 Recreated in Minecraft

✖

There have been plenty of recreations of various things like My Hero Academia's UA Academy in Minecraft over the years, but it remains extremely pleasing to see accurate -- or as close as it can get -- recreations of other video games within it. Take, for example, the latest take on Super Mario Bros. World 1-1 that Reddit user TheBestTomatoKing created. It's not perfect, nor is it exactly playable, but it's a fantastic tribute regardless.

Notably, the creator of this version of Super Mario Bros. World 1-1 claims that the whole thing only took a few days to do. They have stated that they have considered doing one further level every month going forward, but that remains to be seen. Also, in what is a truly astonishing feat, the creator actually made the whole thing on Xbox and not on PC where it would arguably be much simpler to do. You can check out what TheBestTomtatoKing's version of Super Mario Bros. World 1-1 looks like in Minecraft for yourself below:

As for Minecraft itself, the popular video game is essentially available on every major platform possible. If you have a video game console, PC, or even a phone, you should have access to playing Minecraft in some form. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game from developer Mojang Studios right here.

What do you think about the recreation of Super Mario Bros. World 1-1 in Minecraft? Would you like to see the creator continue to make the rest of the levels from the video game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T PCGamesN]