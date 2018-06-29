This Minecraft Timelapse Video of The Witcher 3 Is Beyond Perfect

Minecraft, despite having been out for almost a decade now, continues to prove that the creatively driven title has a lot of life left it. The community is strong and never ceases to amaze with their amazing creations in-game. From epic crossovers, to just incredible innovation – the sky is the limit for these block creators and this latest video proves just that, especially if you’re a The Witcher 3 fan!

The building mechanics in this game are really limitless. For those that bypass the Survival mode and go right into the Creative one, it is a nice outlet for letting that inner artist shine. With the easy to use building mechanics and the incredibly soothing soundtrack, it’s really no wonder that so many still tank an impressive amount of hours into this game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This project by an impressive group of creators called Elysium Fire recording an incredible eight minute timelapse video of their creation of The Witcher 3’s Novigrad. Even better? It was recreated completely to scale, which took the team just over three months.

“Welcome to Novigrad,” boasts the mod’s official description, “The people of this small town on an island not far from Oakvale have always lived thanks to its port and shipyard. Its magnificent castle testifies to an unequaled richness in the surroundings for its time.”

Even better? It’s available to download right here for free!

Videos like this always make me incredibly happy because you can just imagine the level of pride the creators are feeling with it. I can’t even seem to build a one-level house with four solid walls, so seeing entire kingdoms coming to life is absolutely astounding to me.

Minecraft is now available for Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PC, and mobile devices. It’s even available on the Nintendo Switch!

In other Minecraft news, did you see that the newest Aquatic Update is now live? Check out just a few of the changes made with the latest update, as well as a message to fans about being patient:

NEW FEATURES:

0Phantom Membrane

Potion of Slow Falling

Phantom mobs will now spawn in the night skies if a player hasn’t slept in over three in-game days

Barrier Blocks!

Barrier Blocks are great for map makers to limit players to certain areas of the world

Barrier blocks can be placed in Creative mode and are invisible in Survival and Adventure modes

Barrier blocks can only be obtained using commands and do not appear in the Creative inventory

CHANGES:

Menu and inventory tabs can now be navigated using the [ and ] keys (Can be remapped in Settings)

Pages can now be turned in the Book & Quill using the controller bumper buttons

“As with all betas, please be sure to back-up your worlds before playing them on a beta build. Remember that beta builds can cause unexpected things to happen in your game, so protect your worlds by always making a backup! Beta players also do not have access to Minecraft Realms and cannot join the games of players who are not on the beta, or have players not on the beta join their worlds.”