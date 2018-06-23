Minecraft Adds New Update Aquatic Features

More features have been added to Minecraft’s Update Aquatic in a new update that’s now live for platforms that have access to the watery content.

Announced today through Minecraft’s social media outlets, players on the Windows 10, Android, and Xbox One devices now have a new update waiting for them. These players are the same ones that already had the Update Aquatic with those platforms getting it first ahead of everyone else with even more features like Phantom Membrane now added along with Barrier Blocks.

The Minecraft beta for Windows 10, Android and Xbox One has been updated! Try upcoming Update Aquatic features, like the not-very-friendly Phantom. Yikes! https://t.co/pi1i7WxDUR pic.twitter.com/LEbmNuy3Md — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 20, 2018

The additional features for Update Aquatic were added to the article linked above, the one where Mojang first announced the rollout of the long-awaited update. You can see everything that’s included in the update below, and look to the same article in the future to take note of the latest changes as soon as they’re made available. We’ve omitted the bugfixes that were added in this latest update since they’re quite lengthy, but if you’re interested in seeing exactly what’s been fixed, you can comb through the multitude of bugfixes here.

NEW FEATURES:

Phantom Membrane

Potion of Slow Falling

Phantom mobs will now spawn in the night skies if a player hasn’t slept in over three in-game days

Barrier Blocks!

Barrier Blocks are great for map makers to limit players to certain areas of the world

Barrier blocks can be placed in Creative mode and are invisible in Survival and Adventure modes

Barrier blocks can only be obtained using commands and do not appear in the Creative inventory

CHANGES:

Menu and inventory tabs can now be navigated using the [ and ] keys (Can be remapped in Settings)

Pages can now be turned in the Book & Quill using the controller bumper buttons

If you haven’t accessed the Update Aquatic beta before, you can find out how to do so here. When the update was first announced, Mojang reminded players of some hazards associated with using beta builds and encouraged players to take the necessary precautions.

“As with all betas, please be sure to back-up your worlds before playing them on a beta build. Remember that beta builds can cause unexpected things to happen in your game, so protect your worlds by always making a backup! Beta players also do not have access to Minecraft Realms and cannot join the games of players who are not on the beta, or have players not on the beta join their worlds.”