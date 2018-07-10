Minecraft Update Aquatic Now Live

Minecraft’s second phase of the watery Update Aquatic is out today for more platforms including the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices.

The update that introduces underwater building elements and more fish than you can catch has been rolling out in stages for certain Minecraft players. Back in May, the first phase of Update Aquatic landed on everything except for the PlayStation 4 and Java edition. With Minecraft players getting a taste of the Update Aquatic content, more features were added and tested following the initial rollout, but Mojang announced today that the update is fully available for every platform mentioned in the tweet below.

Summer is upon us, and what better way to enjoy it than with the release of UPDATE AQUATIC? The full experience is out today for Windows 10, Xbox One, VR, mobile devices and Nintendo Switch! https://t.co/6wvQriISRS pic.twitter.com/C6L0JrgzQP — Minecraft (@Minecraft) July 10, 2018

To keep everyone informed in what’s new and available in the Update Aquatic, the Minecraft site has been updated to reflect the news with dolphins, sea turtles, tridents, and more detailed. A separate post shared a more detailed list of everything that’s included in this second phase of Update Aquatic.

Realms are now available on Nintendo Switch

The Drowned – These dangerous, underwater zombies lurk in dark, deep water and will come up to the shore at night

Sea Turtles – These gentle creatures can be found swimming in oceans and tanning on beaches. Protect their eggs so more can hatch!

Turtle Shell and Scute items

Potion of the Turtle Master

Nautilus Shells – Can be found while fishing or held by the Drowned

Conduits can now be constructed underwater and give players the Conduit Power effect. Craft them with Nautilus Shells & Heart of the Sea

Bubble Columns – Magma Blocks create downward flowing columns and Soul Sand creates upward flowing bubbles

New Achievements!

Added new commands that only affect worlds with Education Edition enabled: 1. /ability – Sets a player’s ability 2. /immutableworld – Sets the immutable state of the world 3. /worldbuilder – Toggle World Builder status of caller

There’s no mention of the Java or PS4 edition in the tweet or on the site though, so the update is not yet available for any players on either of those platforms. It’s also not available yet for older consoles like the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii U, or PlayStation Vita, but when it’s eventually released for those versions, it’ll be the last update that the legacy consoles will receive. The Java edition was addressed in the post with all the details though to say that it hasn’t been forgotten about.

“Java players, we haven’t forgotten you – the incredibly hard-working Java team are almost done putting together the Update Aquatic for your version – why not try the latest Java pre-release to experience some of the Aquatic features right now?” the post said.

Minecraft’s Update Aquatic is now available for the consoles mentioned in the tweet above, and you can check out the trailer at the top to get an idea of what awaits you.