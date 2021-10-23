Minecraft Update Adds New Caves & Cliffs Music

Minecraft’s latest update for the Java version of the game has gone live for testing with the release of another Java Snapshot. This one tests some more Caves & Cliffs: Part II content as players might’ve expected, but it’s added something now that these sorts of updates don’t typically include: Music. Mojang outlined what was new in this update and said that it added a couple of new tracks for players to listen to, but it wasn’t specified just how much music was added.

Players will hear the music first in the Overworld if you’re trying out the new Java Snapshot, but there’s also music that’ll only play occasionally when messing with certain kinds of chests. The music comes from artists Lena Raine and Kumi Tanioka and is also available on streaming platforms, too, if players want to listen to it there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s time for a musical snapshot! We’re now introducing new music for Caves & Cliffs: Part II,” the update about the new music said. “This time around we have a bunch of new tracks composed by the talented Lena Raine and Kumi Tanioka. These tracks are also available on Spotify for you to listen to, and they will soon be available on other services such as Apple Music and YouTube as well.”

Below are the notes regarding new features and changes found in the latest Java Snapshot. For the full set of notes including technical changes and more, you can find those here.

New Features in 21W42A

New music has been added to the game

Added world autosave indicator for single-player worlds

Music

Added new music by Lena Raine and Kumi Tanioka to the Overworld (when playing in survival mode) and to the main menu

Added a new music disc from Lena Raine titled ‘Otherside’. This can be found on rare occasions in Stronghold corridor chests or much more rarely in Dungeon chests.

Changes in 21W42A

World spawn selection algorithm has been reworked, now spawns player according to climate parameters

World generation tweaks

World Generation

Lava springs can generate in mountains and snowy terrain

Water springs don’t generate higher than y 192, and are slightly less common

Badlands gold generates higher up

Minecraft’s latest Snapshot is now available for Java players to opt into if they want to try out this new Caves & Cliffs content.