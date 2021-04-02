New Minecraft Update Fills Mountains with Goats

✖

A new Minecraft update dropped this week for Java players with the release of the game’s latest Snapshot, and with that comes mountains full of goats. The mob that now inhabits the mountainous biomes of the content included in the Caves & Cliffs updates was the highlight of the latest Snapshot which is only available to Java players right now, so those on other platforms will have to wait their turn to see the mobs bounding around the mountains.

Just as you’d expect from a mountain goat, Minecraft’s version of the creatures is pretty skilled when it comes to scaling the biomes they live in, so expect to see them climbing up the mountains with ease. They’ve got big jumps to help them move about, but if you can catch up to them, you can breed them and can even obtain milk from the goats.

The core changes included in the latest Caves & Cliffs Snapshot can be found below with the full changelist found here.

New Features in 21W13A

Added the goat!

Added an accessibility option

Goat

Goats spawn in Mountains

Goats can scale the sides of mountains with their incredible jumps!

Goats can be tempted and bred using Wheat

Goats are another source of milk!

Accessibility

Added an alternative solid black background color for the Mojang Studios loading screen, toggleable with the “Monochrome Logo” accessibility option

Changes in 21W13A

Tweaks to Caves

Tweaks to Ore Distribution

Tweaks to Powdered Snow

Dripstone clusters can now be found rarely in normal caves

Deepslate blobs can now be found between heights 0 and 16

Axolotls and glow squids now spawn in underground water sources

Axolotls will now always chase after and attack squids, glow squids, tropical fish, cod, salmon, pufferfish, drowned, guardians, and elder guardians

Axolotls now have a two-minute cooldown after hunting non-hostile targets such as fish, squids, etc.

They will prioritize targeting hostile mobs first before hunting.

Bees now see Flowering Azalea (and Flowering Azalea Leaves) as flowers

Additions to Wandering Trader and Mason trades

Additions to chest loot tables

Cave Tweaks

Mineshaft tweak: increased the max length of pillars and chains.

Carver tweaks: made carvers less likely to be too flat to walk through.

Noise cave tweaks:

Increased likelihood of megacaves (large cheese caves)

Reduced likelihood of toothpick pillars (tall 1-block thin pillars)

Other tweaks to make the cheese caves more varied and interesting.

Ore Distribution Tweaks

Slightly more iron

Larger diamond blobs sometimes form

Powdered Snow

Powder snow’s durability/hardness was slightly increased

Freeze time has decreased to 7 seconds and hurt frequency has decreased to 2 seconds

Entities on fire now melt Powder Snow when colliding

Increase vertical movement speed within Powder Snow

Strays, Polar Bears, and Snow Golems are now immune to freezing

Mobs now shake when they are fully frozen

Skeletons converting to strays now only require the 7 seconds it takes for an entity to be fully frozen to begin converting, instead of the 30 seconds it took before

Leather horse armor now protects horses from freeze damage

Mobs that enjoy the heat (Blazes, Magma Cubes, and Striders) take increased freeze damage

Trade & Loot Table Additions