New Minecraft Update Fills Mountains with Goats
A new Minecraft update dropped this week for Java players with the release of the game’s latest Snapshot, and with that comes mountains full of goats. The mob that now inhabits the mountainous biomes of the content included in the Caves & Cliffs updates was the highlight of the latest Snapshot which is only available to Java players right now, so those on other platforms will have to wait their turn to see the mobs bounding around the mountains.
Just as you’d expect from a mountain goat, Minecraft’s version of the creatures is pretty skilled when it comes to scaling the biomes they live in, so expect to see them climbing up the mountains with ease. They’ve got big jumps to help them move about, but if you can catch up to them, you can breed them and can even obtain milk from the goats.
The core changes included in the latest Caves & Cliffs Snapshot can be found below with the full changelist found here.
New Features in 21W13A
- Added the goat!
- Added an accessibility option
Goat
- Goats spawn in Mountains
- Goats can scale the sides of mountains with their incredible jumps!
- Goats can be tempted and bred using Wheat
- Goats are another source of milk!
Accessibility
- Added an alternative solid black background color for the Mojang Studios loading screen, toggleable with the “Monochrome Logo” accessibility option
Changes in 21W13A
- Tweaks to Caves
- Tweaks to Ore Distribution
- Tweaks to Powdered Snow
- Dripstone clusters can now be found rarely in normal caves
- Deepslate blobs can now be found between heights 0 and 16
- Axolotls and glow squids now spawn in underground water sources
- Axolotls will now always chase after and attack squids, glow squids, tropical fish, cod, salmon, pufferfish, drowned, guardians, and elder guardians
- Axolotls now have a two-minute cooldown after hunting non-hostile targets such as fish, squids, etc.
- They will prioritize targeting hostile mobs first before hunting.
- Bees now see Flowering Azalea (and Flowering Azalea Leaves) as flowers
- Additions to Wandering Trader and Mason trades
- Additions to chest loot tables
Cave Tweaks
- Mineshaft tweak: increased the max length of pillars and chains.
- Carver tweaks: made carvers less likely to be too flat to walk through.
- Noise cave tweaks:
- Increased likelihood of megacaves (large cheese caves)
- Reduced likelihood of toothpick pillars (tall 1-block thin pillars)
- Other tweaks to make the cheese caves more varied and interesting.
Ore Distribution Tweaks
- Slightly more iron
- Larger diamond blobs sometimes form
Powdered Snow
- Powder snow’s durability/hardness was slightly increased
- Freeze time has decreased to 7 seconds and hurt frequency has decreased to 2 seconds
- Entities on fire now melt Powder Snow when colliding
- Increase vertical movement speed within Powder Snow
- Strays, Polar Bears, and Snow Golems are now immune to freezing
- Mobs now shake when they are fully frozen
- Skeletons converting to strays now only require the 7 seconds it takes for an entity to be fully frozen to begin converting, instead of the 30 seconds it took before
- Leather horse armor now protects horses from freeze damage
- Mobs that enjoy the heat (Blazes, Magma Cubes, and Striders) take increased freeze damage
Trade & Loot Table Additions
- Added the following trades to Mason:
- Will sell 4 Dripstone blocks for 1 emerald
- Added the following trades to Wandering Trader:
- Will sell 2 Pointed Dripstones for 1 emerald
- Will sell 2 Rooted Dirt for 1 emerald
- Will sell 2 Moss Blocks for 1 emerald
- Moss blocks can be found in Shipwreck chests
- Glow Berries can be found in Mineshaft chest minecarts