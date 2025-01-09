After 15 Years, Minecraft Gets New Pigs

One of the most important Minecraft updates is finally coming after 15 years. For over a decade, Mojang and Microsoft have neglected one of the most crucial mobs in Minecraft, but that is about to change with the first content drop of 2025. While it isn’t out yet, players can jump into Java snapshot/Bedrock preview and beta to test out the new features. No release date has been shared for this update, but the testing phase coming so early in the year is a great sign for fans. The update comes with a lot of content, but one stands out above all the rest: Minecraft is finally getting new pig variants.

The two new pig variants in Minecraft are the Warm Pig and Cold Pig. Warm Pigs can be found in warmer biomes such as sandy biomes and has a rust-brown color. Cold Pigs have lighter-colored fluffy fur and are found in chilly biomes, typically those with snow or ice. Both are adorable and have increased pig love through the roof for Minecraft fans. At this time, Warm and Cold Pigs do not have different drops than pink pigs, but fans may be able to taste the difference in the pork.

Cold pigs in minecraft snowy biome.

While the new Warm and Cold Pig variants are the highlight of this update, there are other features as well. New ambient features are coming to Minecraft to enhance the feel of the world and exploration. This includes falling leaves, with different particles depending on the tree, as you walk through forests, leaves on the ground that crunch as you walk on them, and pretty wildflowers that can be turned into dye. These features will make forest biomes feel even more alive and delightful.

Additionally, the Lodestone recipe is receiving an update, making it more simple to craft. Players now need only combine a single iron ingot with chiseled bricks to craft a Lodestone. For the unaware, placing a Lodestone will make the needle in a compass point to it. This is an incredibly helpful block to place on your base to prevent yourself from getting lost.

Flowers in Minecraft forest biome.

Players have to enter Java Snapshot or Bedrock preview and beta modes to test these features. The developer has encouraged players to try them out and report any bugs, especially with the all-important pig variants. Those who wish to wait for the official update to drop will have to be patient, as there are no dates announced at this time.

Now that pigs have finally received variants, this noble creature can join the other animal mobs that have variants. Sadly, cows and chickens, two of the other original animal mobs have yet to receive this treatment. But maybe their time will come and they can join the mighty pig as it breaks free of its pink pigment treatment. Until then, seek out the Warm and Cold Pigs in their respective biomes and bring them back to your farm and keep an eye out for news on the Minecraft movie and Minecraft theme park.