New Minecraft Movie Trailer Reveals How Steve Discovered the Minecraft World

A new trailer for A Minecraft Movie was released today, offering viewers their best look yet at the upcoming video game adaptation. While the first teaser largely centered on establishing the cast and overall tone of the film, this second one gives viewers an extended look at how the world of Minecraft will look on the big screen. Longtime fans of Minecraft should spot some familiar things in the new trailer, from enemy hordes, to objects and items that look incredibly close to the way they do in the video game. It also reveals how Steve ended up in this world in the first place!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second trailer for A Minecraft Movie can be found below.

A Minecraft Movie received a new behind-the-scenes video yesterday, which offered a glimpse at some new scenes that were not in the first teaser. Today’s trailer fleshes out those sequences a little bit, giving us a closer look at Steve, including a much younger version of the character than the one portrayed by Jack Black. We also get more focus on Jason Momoa’s Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, as he brags about his past as a video game champion. Yesterday’s behind-the-scenes video included our first looks at the Skeleton and Zombie enemies, but today’s trailer actually gives us a chance to see them attacking and chasing the film’s cast.

As we saw in the first trailer, A Minecraft Movie will focus on a group of people that have found themselves magically transported into the world of Minecraft. In order to survive and find their way back home, they’ll have to learn the intricacies of the world using their imaginations. That theme is somewhat similar to what we saw in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, where Mario and Luigi found themselves transported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom. From a storytelling standpoint, this trope allows movie viewers less familiar with the source material to learn alongside the characters. Of course, that’s not the only thing the two movies have in common, as both feature Jack Black in a prominent role!

Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all-time, and has been nothing short of a global success story. Since the first public build’s release 15 years ago, Minecraft has inspired toys, books, comics, spin-off games, and a whole lot more. A Minecraft Movie is the first attempt at bringing the game to the big screen, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out among diehard fans. Reception to the first teaser was somewhat mixed, so it will be interesting to see if this new trailer manages to win anyone over. Hopefully Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures can deliver something that appeals to Minecraft fans that have been there since the beginning, and audiences that are just starting to discover what the franchise has to offer.

