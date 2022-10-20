Minecraft Update Already Lets Players Test New Mob

Minecraft players learned just recently about several new features coming to the game following the Minecraft Live presentation, and now, they're able to try out some of those new features themselves. The very quick turnaround was announced this week with Mojang sharing the patch notes for the 22W42A Snapshot which consists of the newest mob, the camel, and other additions. Camels are the highlight, though builders will be pleased to see some new decorations and block patterns have been added, too, to further customize creations.

Aside from the camel, the other major additions in this Snapshot were the Bamboo Wood Set, the chiseled Bookshelf, and the Hanging Signs. You can find out more on each of those below with the full patch notes seen here.

Camels

Camels can be equipped with a saddle and ridden by two players

Camels spawn naturally in Desert Villages

Camels are tall

Most hostile mobs will not be able to reach you when you are on a Camel



They can walk over fences without a sweat

Camels are very graceful, but grumpy mobs

They randomly sit down



While sitting, it is difficult to convince them to move

Camels can either walk slowly or sprint quickly

They can also dash forward but will lose stamina for a while when doing so

Bamboo Wood Set

New wood blocks

Bamboo Planks



Bamboo Door



Bamboo Trapdoor



Bamboo Sign



Bamboo Stairs



Bamboo Slab



Bamboo Fence



Bamboo Fence Gate



Bamboo Button



Bamboo Pressure Plate

Bamboo Planks can be crafted with 2x2 Bamboo items

Added a new "Mosaic" plank variant that is unique to Bamboo called Bamboo Mosaic

It can be crafted with 1x2 Bamboo Slabs in a vertical strip



You can craft Stair and Slab variants of Bamboo Mosaic

Added a unique Bamboo Raft and Bamboo Chest Raft which can be crafted like normal boats, but with Bamboo Planks

They function the same as ordinary boats, but have a unique look to them

Chiseled Bookshelf

Crafted with 6 planks and 3 wooden slabs

Can store Books, Book and Quills, Written Books, and Enchanted Books

Holds up to 6 books



Keeps the stories and lore of your world safe

Comparators can detect the last book placed/removed

Perfect for hiding secrets in your spooky library

Hanging Signs