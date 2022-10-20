Minecraft Update Already Lets Players Test New Mob
Minecraft players learned just recently about several new features coming to the game following the Minecraft Live presentation, and now, they're able to try out some of those new features themselves. The very quick turnaround was announced this week with Mojang sharing the patch notes for the 22W42A Snapshot which consists of the newest mob, the camel, and other additions. Camels are the highlight, though builders will be pleased to see some new decorations and block patterns have been added, too, to further customize creations.
Aside from the camel, the other major additions in this Snapshot were the Bamboo Wood Set, the chiseled Bookshelf, and the Hanging Signs. You can find out more on each of those below with the full patch notes seen here.
Camels
- Camels can be equipped with a saddle and ridden by two players
- Camels spawn naturally in Desert Villages
- Camels are tall
- Most hostile mobs will not be able to reach you when you are on a Camel
- They can walk over fences without a sweat
- Camels are very graceful, but grumpy mobs
- They randomly sit down
- While sitting, it is difficult to convince them to move
- Camels can either walk slowly or sprint quickly
- They can also dash forward but will lose stamina for a while when doing so
Bamboo Wood Set
- New wood blocks
- Bamboo Planks
- Bamboo Door
- Bamboo Trapdoor
- Bamboo Sign
- Bamboo Stairs
- Bamboo Slab
- Bamboo Fence
- Bamboo Fence Gate
- Bamboo Button
- Bamboo Pressure Plate
- Bamboo Planks can be crafted with 2x2 Bamboo items
- Added a new "Mosaic" plank variant that is unique to Bamboo called Bamboo Mosaic
- It can be crafted with 1x2 Bamboo Slabs in a vertical strip
- You can craft Stair and Slab variants of Bamboo Mosaic
- Added a unique Bamboo Raft and Bamboo Chest Raft which can be crafted like normal boats, but with Bamboo Planks
- They function the same as ordinary boats, but have a unique look to them
Chiseled Bookshelf
- Crafted with 6 planks and 3 wooden slabs
- Can store Books, Book and Quills, Written Books, and Enchanted Books
- Holds up to 6 books
- Keeps the stories and lore of your world safe
- Comparators can detect the last book placed/removed
- Perfect for hiding secrets in your spooky library
Hanging Signs
- Hanging Signs are a more expensive version of normal Signs
- Crafted with 2 chains and 6 stripped logs of your preferred wood type
- Crafting results in 6 Hanging Signs
- Can be hung up in the following ways:
- Underneath a block that can provide support in the center, like a full block or a fence
- Attached to the solid side of a block
- Attached to the side or underneath another Hanging Sign
- Unlike normal Signs, they cannot be placed directly on the ground without support from the side or above
- However, Hanging Signs that have a horizontal bar will not pop when the supporting block is removed