Minecraft Player Attempts to Build The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild World

✖

Minecraft and The Legend of Zelda happen to be two of the most beloved gaming properties of all time. Naturally, it only seemed like a matter of time until someone tried to merge these two franchises in a major way. And while crossovers like this have surely happened in a major way in the past, one user on Reddit has recently tried to take the relationship between Minecraft, and specifically, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to a whole new level.

In a recent series of posts seen on the official Zelda subreddit, one user by the name of Dinaeh has started to share their progress as they look to recreate the entirety of the world seen in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild inside of Minecraft. Obviously, this is a very ambitious project, especially considering how massive Breath of the Wild is. Over time, Dinaeh has been creating each different unique region seen in the game. This includes the Hebra region, Faron, Hateno, and the Gerudo desert. As a whole, this attempt has taken quite a bit of time, but the result seems to be very impressive.

Now, there is one major caveat with Dinaeh's creation here and it comes with how it is being built within Minecraft. Rather than laying every single block within this world brick by brick, Dinaeh has been using a program called WorldPainter. This software allows you to essentially "paint" landscapes within Minecraft from a top-down perspective to more easily create environments.

Still, this doesn't mean that Dinaeh has had an easy time creating the world of Breath of the Wild within Minecraft. "Other than having to put it on worldpainter and fix up the terrain, I had to choose the right assets and textures. Then, I had to actually paint the map correctly, and make realistic terrain," Dinaeh said of their process. In short, this is something that has taken a lot of time and effort to put together even if every block in the world wasn't placed by hand.

So what do you think about this creation that brings Breath of the Wild into Minecraft? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T PCGamesN]