Mixer Loot Will Give Viewers In-Game Rewards for Watching Streams

Mixer viewers will soon have a new incentive to watch their favorite streamers on Microsoft’s platform when the Mixer Loot feature is released in a few days. By watching certain streams decided on by behind-the-scenes systems on within Mixer, players will be awarded with in-game loot assuming they fulfill the viewing requirements. The Mixer Loot service will start off with Sea of Thieves on April 30th by tasking viewers to watch different Arena matches be completed.

The new Mixer feature that’s built off the HypeZone system was announced recently with Tuesday being the start date for when viewers can start completing their challenge. Mixer Loot uses the same tech that HypeZone does and highlights big moments that have occurred on different users’ streams. Players who watch enough of those moments will be rewarded, and in the case of Sea of Thieves, watching enough Arena matches will net them an Obsidian Six Item Pack for use in the pirate-filled Microsoft exclusive.

“To celebrate the launch of Sea of Thieves’ Anniversary Update, Mixer Loot will be available for the first time starting on April 30th,” the post on the Mixer blog explained. “To get the legendary Obsidian Six Item Pack, just watch the completion of 30 Sea of Thieves Arena matches on Mixer between April 30th, 2019 8AM PST – May 5, 11:59PM PST while supplies last. You can check out the full offer terms here.”

Today, we’re thrilled to announce Mixer Loot! A brand-new way to earn in-game content for watching your favorite streams! The full rundown: 🎁https://t.co/xVm4yQJm9m pic.twitter.com/PiTyDzRwSd — Mixer (@WatchMixer) April 25, 2019

Once the feature rolls out next week, there will be a new loot icon within the stream’s page where people can track their viewing progress. After the first task of watching 30 Arena matches has been completed, you’ll find a code for the item pack within the “My Loot” section in the settings.

Apex Legends and other games like Fortnite are also part of Mixer’s HypeZone games, so perhaps they’ll be featured in the Mixer Loot system at some point.

