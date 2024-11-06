Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns DLC Already Hit With Big Sale

Barely one month after release, Mortal Kombat 1’s Khaos Reigns DLC is now on sale. When Khaos Reigns launched back in September, it brought with it not only a new story expansion for MK1, but also the first three DLC fighters as part of Kombat Pack 2. Now, for those who were interested in picking up MK1: Khaos Reigns for themselves, a new deal should be taken advantage of before it expires.

Over on the PlayStation Store, an all-new offer for the PS5 version of Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns has today begun. The deal sees the Khaos Reigns expansion bundle, which includes not only the story add-on but the entirety of Kombat Pack 2, discounted to $32.49. This represents a discount of roughly $18, or 35%, as the Khaos Reigns bundle normally goes for $50. This PS Store sale will start today and will run for a little over two weeks until November 23rd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given how new this DLC is, it’s surprising to see MK1: Khaos Reigns already hit with such a hefty cut in price. This deal comes at arguably the perfect time, though, as Ghostface from the Scream franchise is set to land in MK1 on November 19th. Ghostface will then be followed by the T-1000 Terminator and Conan the Barbarian as the final fighters featured in Kombat Pack 2. Whether or not more DLC fighters will arrive beyond this isn’t yet known, but we should learn more in 2025.

If you’d like to see more of Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns and what it has in store, you can check out the expansion’s launch trailer and synopsis here:

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

“Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns expands Liu Kang’s New Era with a new story campaign and an all-new cinematic experience. Discover how Liu Kang rallies his champions and puts faith in his enemies as he battles the ruthless Titan Havik, who threatens to plunge the realms into khaos. If they fail, the New Era will be reduced to anarchy.

Kombat Pack 2 Fighters